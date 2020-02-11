advertisement

With the first weekend of the new XFL in the books, it’s worth not only breaking down the programs and ratings, but also how much attention the league is receiving. An interesting area is the Twitter activity of some of the largest sports accounts. We checked the tweets for the four main sports accounts of the broadcasters, @FoxSports, @CBSSports, @NBCSports and @espn (ABC did not have its own sports department after the integration of ABC Sports in ESPN 2006) for Saturday and Sunday. We also added Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports and, for fun, our own @ awfulannouncing account (where colleague Sean Keeley regularly tweeted about the weekend’s XFL games).

This is what this list looks like. (This applies to original tweets and retweets; anything that references the XFL.)

Some remarkable insights emerge from this. First, of course, this is not a comprehensive picture of how each of these organizations covered the XFL. They each have multiple social accounts (including XFL-specific accounts with ESPN and Fox). We only look at the main accounts here. But it shows how much attention they have spent on their main account. And not all tweets are the same; Although ESPN has only tweeted about the XFL eight times, these tweets may have been seen by far more people than any other organization listed here, given the number of followers. (Of course, not everyone who follows an account sees every tweet from that account, but the number of followers is a useful context for the size of each of these accounts.)

This doesn’t mean that ESPN paid less attention to the XFL than Fox. The @ FoxSports account tweets much more than @ ESPN, and they tweet a lot about what’s currently on their networks. , It should also be noted that ESPN has an even more popular account, @SportsCenter (36.2 million followers), and that account has tweeted six times this weekend through the XFL.

Overall, this shows how much each of these organizations tweeted about the XFL and what the potential impact was. And it’s interesting to see the differences. The XFL channels ESPN and Fox were everywhere, but the main sports social accounts of the other channels CBS and NBC paid no attention to her. Of course, the XFL was reported on both the CBS and NBC websites, and NBC-linked Pro Football Talk, which has more followers than NBC Sports (1.59 million), tweeted 25 times about the XFL this weekend Has. All of this is also important. It is interesting, however, that the main Twitter accounts for CBS Sports and NBC Sports did not find the XFL worth mentioning. However, other sports outlets such as Bleacher Report (which is partly connected to a television station thanks to the participation of Turner / Warner Media / AT & T), SI and Yahoo found the XFL worth tweeting just as we did.

All of this should of course be viewed in context. This is a weekend of tweets surrounding the league’s much-touted debut, and it’s far from clear what impact those tweets have had. However, it is interesting to see how the broadcast partners handled XFL reporting on their main Twitter accounts and how the broadcasters that did not broadcast them did not cover them and how different digital broadcasters covered them. It might be worth checking again in a week or two to see how the data changes as we move away from the XFL debut.

