The X factor will not be broadcast on television in 2020, we learned this week.

This year could be the first in 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

After the Celebrity and Band spin-offs last year, Simon Cowell plans to quiesce the format for 2020.

Producers will take advantage of the break to “reinvigorate” the series before returning to the screen in 2021.

A source said: “Simon really wants to think about the series and how to reinvigorate it for the future.

“Although The X Factor is under contract for one more series, ITV fully understands the rationale behind the idea of ​​releasing it this year and wants to give Simon and the team time to do what they think they are fair. “

A spokesperson for The X Factor and its sister, BGT, said: “The plans for this fall are still being finalized and will be announced in due course. Britain’s Got Talent 2020. “

The last series of The X Factor featured Simon in the panel of judges with Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

Reality star Megan McKenna won the Celebrity series while the girl group Real Like You was crowned Champions of the Band spin-off.

While the future of The X Factor remains in the air, Simon will soon be back on television with Britain’s Got Talent.

He will find David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden in the jury while Ant and Dec will be back.

Last year, ITV announced a new five-year agreement to keep BGT on the air until at least 2024.

Kevin Lygo, ITV director of television, added, “We are delighted to have obtained Simon for another five years with ITV.

“His record speaks for itself. He creates shows that bring the nation together, celebrating talent and the diversity of modern Britain and to give ordinary people with extraordinary talent the chance to find glory. “

Britain’s Got Talent will debut on ITV in the spring.

