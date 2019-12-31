advertisement

Sometimes Twitter takes a break from being a hate cream and instead becomes a playground with gossip and long tales for users to remember.

On the last day of the year, many people apparently wanted to get the things they did from their home and move to 2020 with a clean sheet. On Tuesday, #WorstThingIDidToMYEx was on trend on Twitter, and quiet stories began to emerge about people serving cold revenge dishes.

Graphic warning:

She had cheated on me a week before Xmas and didn’t know that I knew.

So, I gifted a 3-meter gift in a box, along with a short break note, labeled “from Santa,” and left it under her family tree, which she opened in front of everyone. . # WorstThingIDidToMyEx

– Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) December 31, 2019

He would be laughing everything in Ohio with a heartbeat – while I was living in Michigan

So I called her and told her I was pregnant and didn’t want to have the baby

((I wasn’t ready))

He sent me a $ 300 cash order

I went shopping 🛍 and told her to 👋🏼 # WorstThingIDidToMyEx

– rOrphaned Annie❄️ (@orphaned_annie) December 31, 2019

#WorstThingIDidToMyEx

I feel bad but I was 20 years old and crazy and wouldn’t do it to anyone now …

… I took his toothbrush and gently brushed my anus for about 5 seconds and then returned it again to use.

– ⚰️ I wish I was death 💀 (@IWishIWasDeath) December 31, 2019

Whether these are true stories or not is another matter, and it would be a better world if most of them are just high stories.

Others suggested taking the high road, moving instead of retaliating badly.

By reading through #WorstThingIDidToMyEx

Most of you need your heads examined and stay out of reach with anyone again. You had stripped the bullet. The world is overcrowded with sick people, yikes.

– La-Lionne (J) (@j_lionne) December 31, 2019

#WorstThingIDidToMyEx

Be the best person.

He stopped talking to her.

He stopped caring for his opinion.

Proved that I could publish without his support

I told him that I knew more about true love.

After all … he just had to sit there and watch me.

– 🖤EJ Reine🖤 (@EJ_Reine) December 31, 2019

Leave it . Nothing says I have your bang, then running away. No need for revenge, let alone MIRTER. Block and walk #WorstThingIDidToMyEx

– Tiyya Graham (@GrahamTiyya) December 31, 2019

#WorstThingIDidToMyEx

I did the worst thing an ex-girlfriend can do. The coldest, most outrageous and most compromising act imaginable.

I forgot it and went on with my life completely.

– The Chad (@ ChadPrim3) December 31, 2019

The revenge of the others was pretty mild.

Meanwhile, some decided that it might not be best to share the worst things they would have done with a former public.

Some gawkers suggested that 2020 would be a good time for these people to see a contraction.

Looking at the answers to the hashtag #WorstThingIDidToMyEx, and I really hope you’ll stop wasting people’s time and go to therapy in 2020.

– Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 31, 2019

Other Twitter users suggested storytellers needed to find God.

