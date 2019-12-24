advertisement

If you go to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, chances are that a visit to the iconic geysers is at the top of your to-do list. In 2019, tourists were treated to much activity from the Steamboat Geyser, the highest currently active geyser on earth.

That is great news for park visitors, and perhaps even for the park itself, but with more than 45 eruptions in 2019, the very active streak of the geyser makes scientists scratch their heads. The geyser erupted no less than 32 times in 2018 before rising further this year.

The most famous geyser in Yellowstone, and perhaps the world, is Old Faithful. Old Faithful is famous for its incredibly predictable schedule of eruptions, making it perfect for tourist visits. Steamboat is different, often silent for long stretches before finally roaring back to life.

As NPR reports, Steamboat Geyser did not erupt at all in 2015, 2016 or 2017. Park visitors were not treated for an eruption for three full years. 2018 was different and in 2019 there was even more geyser activity. But why? Researchers can only guess.

“It’s such a big geyser. And the bigger something is, the easier it is to study,” Michael Manga of the University of California, Berkeley, told NPR. “But it also appeals to people’s imagination. Back then the weather became active, there was a lot of press and it reminded people that there are fundamental things about the earth that we don’t understand. “

Of course you cannot name the geysers of Yellowstone without also mentioning the supposed supervolcano under the park. Researchers believe that a huge volcano erupted in Yellowstone about 631,000 years ago. Scientists think it will eventually erupt again, although estimates of when that can occur often conflict.

Image source: Robb Long / AP / Shutterstock

