A Batman-themed restaurant is coming to London and it sounds pretty amazing.

The Park Row restaurant is located in the heart of London at 77 Brewer Street near Piccadilly Circus and is slated to open in spring 2020.

The restaurant is reported to have an area of ​​18,000 square meters and is located in the basement of the Crown Estate’s listed venue.

Guests enter a room that resembles Batman’s hiding place, while the restaurant offers three bars and five different “dining environments”.

The prices average around £ 45 ($ 58) per person, and while this may seem a bit expensive, the pictures seem to be worth the money.

The restaurant is not only inspired by Batman, but also has rooms dedicated to other well-known DC characters.

The Iceberg Lounge is dedicated to Batman comic villain The Penguin and the restaurant’s largest dining room with an international menu, cocktail bar, and live entertainment.

There will also be a Harley Quinn-inspired restaurant and speakeasy in Old Gotham City, serving cocktails and sharing plates. The Monarch Theater, Park Row’s multi-sensory tasting menu, will use projection mapping technology to explore the psychology of food heroism.

The 18,000 square meter building is designed to accommodate 330 people, which, as a former waitress, gives me the fear of only thinking that I have to work in it.

The restaurant is a partnership between Warner Bros. Consumer Products, DC, and Wonderland Restaurants – a private equity firm founded by entrepreneur James Bulmer.

The trends in our industry are towards entertaining, intensive and eventful eating. Our goal is to demonstrate this on a large scale with exceptional food and drinks.

I am still a child at heart, inspired by the greatest stories and storytellers. For me, great dining experiences are about unlocking the emotions of the guests and creating edible memories.

At the moment, Park Row’s website does not reveal much else than describing the upcoming restaurant as an “immersive, DC-inspired restaurant experience” and giving users the opportunity to subscribe to a mailing list. Although I’m sure people will be around the corner when it opens.

The next Batman film will play Robert Pattinson as the main character in the footsteps of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

The film, known simply as The Batman, will also star Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano and is slated for release on June 25, 2021.

If you need to fix your Batman beforehand, you can visit Park Row restaurant in the spring.