SYDNEY / HONG KONG / LONDON – The world celebrated New Year’s Day Wednesday with fireworks display from Sydney to London, though celebrations were covered by deadly fires in Australia, protests in Hong Kong and India and new nuclear tensions with North Korea.

Huge crowds gathered in European capitals for spectacular fireworks displays that lit the skies over landmarks like London’s Big Ben, Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Parthenon in Athens and the Kremlin in Moscow.

In Australia, a million detectives mesmerized Sydney Harbor and the surrounding suburbs to watch more than 100,000 fireworks explode over the city, even as thousands of people along the country’s east coast sought refuge from beach fires.

Thousands in Hong Kong welcomed the year 2020 on neon-lit walks in the picturesque Victoria Harbor, landing pro-democracy calls shortly after midnight.

Hong Kong authorities canceled the main midnight fireworks display for the first time in a decade, citing security concerns. Instead a “Symphony of Lights” was developed, including projections on the city’s tallest skyscrapers, while smaller-scale pyrotechnics were unleashed by water slides.

In Japan, people returned by striking Buddhist temple bells in accordance with tradition

Sydney decided to go ahead with its fireworks despite calls from some members of the public to cancel the display in solidarity with fire-stricken areas in New South Wales, of which the city is the capital.

Sydney Mayor Clover Moore said planning had begun 15 months ago and that the event also gave a boost to the economy.

Some cities in eastern Australia canceled their New Year’s celebrations after naval ships and military helicopters helped firefighters rescue people fleeing the fires, which have turned the swathes of New South Wales into a frenzied oven.

Fires have killed at least 11 people since October, two of them overnight through Tuesday, destroying more than 4 million hectares (10 million hectares) and leaving many cities and rural areas without electricity or removable cover.

Elsewhere, scouts from Auckland, New Zealand, to Pyongyang, the isolated North Korean capital, welcomed the new year with fireworks displays.

But amid the celebrations of one year and a new decade, old tensions threatened to ignite. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday that his country would continue to develop nuclear programs and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future, as the United States missed an end-of-year deadline for it. resume denuclearization talks.

Protests, BREXIT

In Hong Kong, shocked by months of sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations, protesters were asked to wear masks at a New Year’s Eve rally called “Remember 2019 – Continuing in 2020,” according to social media posts .

About 6,000 police officers were deployed and Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam called for calm and reconciliation in her New Year’s video message.

The protests began in June in response to a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Thousands of Indians were created this year demonstrating against a citizenship law that they say would discriminate against Muslims and renounce India’s secular constitution.

The demonstrations came despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to dampen protests that have lasted for nearly three weeks.

Irshad Alam, a 25-year-old resident of New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, was staying with his 1-year-old child in his arms and his wife in his arms. He said he had attended the protest every day.

“It’s freezing here,” he said. “But we are still here because we care about this movement.”

More than three years after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fresh from winning a parliamentary majority in last month’s election, promised in his New Year’s message to “make Brexit done before the end of this month. “

“As we say goodbye to 2019, we can also turn the page on the division, severity and uncertainty that has prevailed in public life and has kept us back for a long time,” Johnson added.

In New York, large crowds were gathering ahead of the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop at Times Square.

(Reporting from offices in Sydney, Hong Kong, New Delhi, London and Seoul; writing by Gareth Jones, Alistair Bell and Peter Cooney; Editing by Giles Elgood and Leslie Adler)

