“E-cigarettes are harmful to health and not safe.”

According to the World Health Organization, electronic cigarettes are harmful to both users and those who inhale the vapors.

The WHO said there is insufficient evidence that the device should be used by people trying to quit smoking.

“There is no doubt that they are harmful and unsafe, but it is too early to give a clear answer to the long-term effects of their use or exposure,” the WHO said in a statement.

Vapors are particularly dangerous for the developing brain of teenagers and could harm babies in the womb.

“E-cigarettes increase the risk of heart and lung diseases. They pose a significant risk because they can harm the growing fetus. They also expose non-smokers to nicotine and other harmful chemicals.

“They are particularly risky among young people. Nicotine is highly addictive and the brain of young people develops until the mid-twenties. Exposure to nicotine can have long-lasting, harmful effects. “

E-cigarettes use batteries to heat nicotine, water and propylene glycol or glycerin with flavorings. This creates a vapor that allows you to inhale nicotine without smoking or consuming tobacco.

The HSE does not recommend e-cigarettes to quit smoking because the devices are still fairly new.

