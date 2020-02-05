advertisement

The Wuhan corona virus dominates headlines around the world. Hundreds have died, tens of thousands have been infected and cases have cropped up all over the world. It’s bad, but how bad is it? Well, apparently it’s not bad enough for the World Health Organization to declare it a pandemic, and now they explain why.

At a recent press conference Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of the Infectious Hazards Management department of the World Health Organization, why the group does not consider the outbreak of the corona virus serious enough and justifies the ‘pandemic’ label.

“We are not in a pandemic,” Dr. said. Briand at the press conference. “We will try to extinguish the transmission in each of these,” but noting that keeping a lid on the outbreak “can be done with control measures currently in place.”

Simply put, WHO does not believe that the current number of infected people, the speed of new exposures and the speed with which the virus is spreading are bad enough to explain it as a real pandemic. The “measures currently in force” include such things as airport investigations, quarantines for confirmed cases of infection and lockdowns of cities in China where the virus appears to be spreading the fastest.

It is no secret that the Chinese province of Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak, but it has proved difficult for scientists to determine exactly how the virus began to spread. It used to be assumed that employees at a fish market had contracted the virus of an animal, but later reports suggested that animals such as snakes and bats were responsible.

WHO still believes that the spread of the virus can be stopped if current containment measures are followed, although we do not know if that is possible. Considerable criticism has also been made of reporting the extent of the outbreak from China, where many believe that the actual numbers of infections are far greater than has been publicly stated.

Whatever the case, let’s hope that WHO knows what it’s all about, because watching the virus crawl all over the world is not particularly reassuring.

