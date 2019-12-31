advertisement

SYDNEY / HONG KONG – Millions of people began calling in 2020 with fireworks, dancing and champagne on Wednesday, but Australia’s celebrations were overshadowed by deadly fires as protests plagued festive humor in Hong Kong and India.

New Zealand were among the first to welcome the new year, with fireworks lighting up the night sky over Auckland.

Huge crowds stunned Sydney Harbor to watch Australia’s famous New Year fireworks in Australia, even as the smoke returned to the evening skies in nearby red-hot coastal cities.

Many cities along the country’s east coast canceled their fireworks as thousands were attacked on beaches to escape fires.

The Hong Kong government also canceled its famous New Year fireworks in Port Victoria because of security concerns as protesters staged more rallies against what they see as an erosion of democracy in the Chinese-led city.

Thousands in India also planned to greet the new year with protests, outraged by a law on citizenship that they say will discriminate against Muslims and renounce the country’s secular constitution.

Sydney decided to go ahead with its fireworks display, despite calls from some members of the public for it to be canceled in solidarity with the New South Wales fire-stricken areas of which the city is the capital.

“Tonight we expect one million people around the harbor and one billion people around the world to watch Sydney’s New Year celebrations, which is Australia’s largest public event,” Sydney Mayor Clover Moore told reporters. .

Some tourists stranded in Australia’s seaside towns posted images of red, smoke-filled skies on social media. A photo on the beach showed people lying on their shoulders on the sand, some wearing gas masks.

Fires have spread to four states, with fronts stretching hundreds of miles in some cases. They have killed at least 11 people since October and left many cities and rural areas without electricity and mobile coverage.

Defending the decision not to cancel Sydney’s fireworks and reallocate funds to areas affected by the fire, Moore said planning had begun 15 months ago and most of the budget had already been allocated. The event was also a boost to the NSW economy.

Not everyone welcomed that decision.

“Is Sydney seriously still taking fireworks tonight when half of our country is on fire,” Twitter user @ swiftyshaz13 said.

protest

In Hong Kong, shocked by months of sometimes violent demonstrations, protesters were asked to wear masks at a rally called “Remember 2019 – Continue in 2020” on Tuesday night, according to social media posts.

“My wish of the new year is that this move can end soon but not because we lost the war because we win the war,” said 40-year-old clerk Kong, who joined a small lunch protest in the central financial district and gave only that surname.

Authorities have deployed 6,000 police officers and Chief Executive Carrie Lam called for calm and reconciliation in her video message for the New Year.

The protests began in June in response to a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

India has also been caught up in weeks of protests over legislation introduced by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that paves the way for non-Muslim minorities in neighboring Muslim-majority countries, such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, to gain Indian citizenship.

Protesters planned demonstrations Tuesday in the capital New Delhi, now in control of its second coldest winter in more than a century, the financial capital Mumbai and other cities. (Reporting by Bureaucrats in Sydney, Hong Kong and New Delhi Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

