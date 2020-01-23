advertisement

Until a few days ago, Julien was lying on concrete near the Ventura Freeway on Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills for the night.

Now he sleeps with some protection from the weather and other dangers thanks to the artist Alex Gano, who pushed a powder-blue micro-house on wheels into his warehouse on Saturday, January 19.

Still, the shelter is likely to be thrown in the trash as quickly as it arrives on the street.

The “prototype” of the youth center, as Gano calls the building, received a move notice issued on Thursday, January 23, when the plumbing teams cleared camps on Corbin Avenue near the Ventura Freeway. The note threatens to be removed and disposed of if it is not moved within 24 hours.

47-year-old Alex Gano built the tiny house from mostly cleaned and recycled materials in a modern mid-century design that matched the style of the surrounding area. It’s about three by six feet tall and has windows, solar powered lamps, shelves, and hooks.

The San Fernando Valley area code “818” is painted on the side as a pseudo address.

28-year-old Julien is grateful for a safe and warm place to sleep, but the project has also sparked a wave of rage from nearby homeowners who claim the structure only promotes the increasingly visible population of undocumented people in their wealthy suburban neighborhood.

28-year-old Julien lives on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in a tiny house in Woodland Hills that the artist Alex Gano made as a prototype. Julien, who has been homeless for three years and lives on Ventura Boulevard between Studio City and Woodland Hills, feels less homeless and warmer in his new home at night. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Gano, an artist who has worked at the Getty Museum for several years, mainly deals with ecological issues of industrialization and nature from his home studio. After driving past the homeless for years, he wanted to use his skills to “hopefully draw people’s attention to the subject in a new way.”

“November came, it was getting cold outside, and I thought it’s time now. We’re trying to humanize all stereotypes and misinformation about homeless people,” he said. “They’re not just junkies and criminals, they’re humans.”

Tiny houses as emergency shelters are of course not an unexplored idea. A variety of tiny houses in LA that were built for the homeless in 2016 have been removed with the city’s bulky items ordinance.

Addy Gonzalez, co-founder of the 11:11 Creative Collective Arts organization, had talks with Gano about a hopeful project to build more shelters on wheels for secure parking spaces, such as the site in Councilor Bob Blumenfield’s branch.

A secure parking lot provides a safe and stable place where people who sleep in their vehicles overnight will park, comply with local laws, and have access to sanitation.

Blumenfield, in whose Woodland Hills district belongs, applauded the artist for trying to raise awareness of homelessness through constructive action. However, it is not the right way to roll out a structure in public without proper approval.

“It’s not so easy to roll these things into a secure parking lot, rub your hands together, and get them done,” said Blumenfield. He said he was looking for locations for city-approved shelters, similar to secure parking.

“You could have a safe pod program where you have these pods in a specific area where the people who use them have access to porta potties and other amenities, even for safety,” he said. “There are ways to do it.”

Gano has not only received positive feedback from fans, but has also become a target of neighbors’ outrage on social media after posting photos of himself that left the shelter on Instagram a few days ago.

Members of a private neighborhood Facebook group with around 200 members shared Gano’s address and a photo of his house, and even suggested that a protest be held at his home. Others called the shelter “enable” and a threat to public security.

Ryan Kahn, 19, said he saw some posts about the Nextdoor shelter as he walked past the structure with his dog.

“The whole neighborhood complains about it. To be honest, I’m mixed up because on the one hand they don’t have to go anywhere but on the other hand they pay a lot of taxes to the government and they haven’t solved this problem, ”he said. “But the house is great.”

The current resident of the structure, Julien, who refused to reveal his surname, said he grew up in Thousand Oaks and had been living in the valley for three years, mostly on Ventura Boulevard.

His friend John Gibson, 35, also slept in the shelter.

“It’s more comfortable and safer here because I’m worried about theft and arbitrary aggression,” said Julien. “It is a step in the right direction and a nice gesture as a person.”

