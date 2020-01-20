advertisement

cThe 2020 SAG Awards honor some of the best in the film and television world – and in this piece we have the crème de la crème. We’ll be updating this article with more winners from the TV world over the course of the night.

Here was our prediction that we would enter the show tonight – you would see a lot of expected champions. Artists like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman did well most of the time giving the award – why should we suddenly expect things to change now? Here’s your answer – we wouldn’t do it. This will be a show that is likely to offer more of it.

In fact, you can see it in some of the opening results.

Comedy actress – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Comedy actor – Tony Shalhoub, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Comedy ensemble – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Stunt team – Game of Thrones

(Was the Game of Thrones stunt team one of the most dominant in recent SAG Awards history? We have to think.)

