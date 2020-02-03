advertisement

For the past three years, FN has been celebrating African American footwear and fashion in honor of Black History Month with our “Spotlight” series. For 2020 we added a topic: diversity as a superpower. This year we will highlight movers and shakers who have used their voices to drive change and gain access for others. Also new for 2020, FN commissioned New Jersey-based artist Briana Woodburry-Spencer to design the series’ logo.

Portia Blunt has learned a lot in the fashion industry in almost two decades.

She can tell you all about developing innovative clothing: she spent the first few years of her career as a fashion designer for the US Marine Corps. and was hired by New Balance from Boston, where she was a leader in this category in areas such as product development and digital technology.

But for a colored woman who leads the strategy of design execution at a major sports brand, there are certainly other transformative lessons along the way – and Blunt was also interested in acquiring them.

“I have been in the industry for 19 years and learning my point of view has been an evolution that has matured with experience,” she told FN. “When I noticed that people came to me to discuss my view of projects and issues, I started to understand what was important. My different roles have given me experience and knowledge to build on to shape my professional perspective, but my life experience has also contributed to my perspective, and these two things together create a unique perspective that becomes very important to our industry. “

A good example: Blunt, now Director of Apparel Operations at New Balance, led the team that designed the brand’s first Black History Month capsule collection, launched last month.

Here she talks about finding her voice, promoting talent acquisition for minorities and using diversity as a superpower.

What prompted you to start a career in the shoe and fashion industry?

“Tracy Chambers! When I was growing up, I was obsessed with mahogany and wanted to be Tracy Chambers, the main character of Diana Ross. It was what sparked my passion for fashion and design. I modeled as a child and teenager and ultimately decided to design clothing in college – solidified my path as a designer and lived my version of mahogany. “

How did you break in

“I started my career as a design intern at the US Marine Corps and this internship meant that they got a full-time job as a clothing designer for seven years. As a military designer, I learned a lot and worked with amazing people – everyone I still think of as a family. I was recruited by New Balance while in that role and was given the opportunity to work on military programs for [the brand]. Accepting this role changed my life because it opened my eyes to see how big our industry really is and what it has to offer when I wanted to. “

How did you find your voice

“When I look back, I would say that I found my voice by being empowered and trusted by bosses. I had amazing bosses who were all life mentors to me. I’ve learned so many valuable lessons from everyone. At all levels of my career, they trusted and respected my expertise and perspective. They did not give me my voice because I would say I always had it, but they each strengthened and encouraged my voice in their own way. They are special for this, because not every boss offers you the space and the ability to do this. “

How do you help other colored people gain access to the industry?

“I strive to be accessible and available. When people turn to me, I always try to connect. I know how difficult it is to make connections and break-ins within the industry, and even the smallest connections are common. I’m firmly convinced that I can pay it up front, so I try to do as much public relations work as possible through college programs, internships, apprentice programs and industry forums. I know that I may not be the person you need for a question, but I can try to get them to help. This is half the battle and a big step towards dismantling the access barrier that exists in our industry. “

How do you use your diversity as a daily strength in your professional endeavors?

“This is an interesting question: This year’s topic” Diversity as a superpower “is a transformative concept. As large and daunting as diversity may seem, by definition diversity, connections and people should be used to bring different perspectives and ideas together. In short, I do that every day. In everything I do, diversity plays a role, because to get better and achieve goals, you really have to form a coalition of different people to achieve the diversity of thoughts. This coalition is powerful because it is stronger and smarter than you as an individual. When I approach my professional endeavors in this way, I have the opportunity to meet exceptional people and experience adventures in my career that I would not have imagined if I had not been willing to use my superpowers of diversity. This superpower also has some weight. Using diversity is the ultimate strength when you’ve worked so hard and earned this space at the table. It is not enough to just sit at the table. The superpower uses your voice even when the challenges are difficult or uncomfortable. “

What are the obstacles to expanding opportunities for African Americans and other colored people in the shoe industry?

“The biggest hurdle in my view is a lack of knowledge of what the industry has to offer and access to the industry through traditional educational pathways. Our industry relies heavily on networks and trusted educational networks that may not have a diverse pool of entry-level candidates. Many of today’s talented designers, marketers, and developers may not go the traditional educational path. Our industry needs to evolve and take unconventional ways to recruit untapped talent. “

What role do companies and their leadership play in removing barriers?

“The more access companies can offer underrepresented candidates in entry-level positions, the better. This does not require recruiting in our comfortable or typical networks, but a different approach to acquiring new talent. Partnership with professional programs that help develop design skills as an entry path instead of traditional design degrees. Perhaps we will look at how we set our job description requirements and be more flexible to give candidates who have not followed traditional paths a chance. Our role as leaders is to be open and to help remove barriers as much as possible. That would mean internally and externally. Work as a hiring manager with your HR team to ensure that you attract a wide range of interview candidates. Let these discussions take place and explain that this is a priority for you and how you want to shape your team. “

