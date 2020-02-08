advertisement

The Canadian company that keeps finding huge diamonds has found another huge diamond. This week, Lucara, the mining company headed by Eira Thomas, whom I recently described in the magazine, announced the discovery of an ice white stone of 549 carats at its mine in Botswanan, Karowe. It is the fourth heaviest diamond ever recovered in Karowe, and perhaps the prettiest. The discovery will only add to Lucara’s chandelier. Karowe has only been in operation for seven years, but has already found three of the ten largest rough diamonds in history.

Lucara was both lucky and resourceful. The Karowe deposit clearly contains exceptional stones, but the company has also innovated in the way it collects diamonds. Lucara was the first to use X-ray transmission technology, known as XRT, which scans objects for a specific atomic signature, rather than for a physical characteristic, such as luminescence or weight. The engineer who works with Lucara told me that an XRT machine works pretty much “like an airport baggage scanner”. Digitization technology reduces the risk of miners damaging diamonds while trying to find them. To find tiny diamonds among thousands of tonnes of ore, you must crush large stones, and violence can damage precious stones. XRT machines allow Lucara to recover more large diamonds without interruption, as the ore does not need to be ground as many times before being sorted.

The discovery of the new diamond pleased Lucara’s management team for reasons other than its beauty and potential value. In 2017, the company installed a unit called Mega Diamond Recovery, which was placed near the start of the processing circuit – the chain of conveyor belts and the mechanisms that lead the ore to the diamond sorting house. The M.D.R. was designed to spy on diamonds that had been released before the most aggressive section of the circuit – the mill – got to work and to prevent them from being damaged. So far, the M.D.R. had not recovered a single large precious diamond, as most of the precious stones were released later in the mill. This discovery alone will reimburse Lucara’s investment in the M.D.R.

The natural question is: what is a diamond worth? When I spoke to Lucara employees this week, few people had seen the new stone yet. Those who had been knocked down. Lucara’s Botswana sales manager Stephen Kgobe, an avid long-distance runner who is taciturn in nature and not subject to hyperbole, texted me to say, “The stone is wonderful and is the masterpiece.” work of its kind. . . the smooth surface and the purity are fantastic. “John Armstrong, Lucara’s geologist, and Eira Thomas, for their part, described the stone to me using the same sentence:” She is a beauty. “

Although the new discovery is only about a third the size of the enigmatic black-covered diamond discovered in April of last year – which is now known as Sewelo and partly owned by Louis Vuitton – the five hundred forty-nine carat stone is almost certainly worth much more. The prices of rough diamonds are subjective but are governed by color, clarity and weight. The investment bank Berenberg estimated that the diamond could sell for between fifteen and twenty million dollars, but this estimate seemed low, based on the sale of previous large exceptional stones.

Armstrong told me that the color and quality of the new diamond could certainly be compared to the queen of the Kalahari, a beautiful stone of three hundred and forty-two carats which was recovered in 2015 in Karowe and sold later for 20.55 million dollars to an unidentified buyer. (It was eventually purchased by jeweler Chopard for an undisclosed amount.) Armstrong also compared the new stone to the Constellation, an eight hundred and thirteen-carat virgin stone also salvaged from Karowe in 2015. The Constellation sold for 63.1 million euros. dollars, or $ 77,613 per carat – the highest price ever paid for a rough diamond. If the new five hundred and forty-nine carat diamond neared the value at the Constellation price per carat, its price could exceed forty million dollars. (Lucara did not comment on the potential value of the stone.)

There is also the question of how Lucara plans to sell the new diamond. Traditionally, miners have sold their stones to the diamond market during tenders and have no longer been interested in what happens to diamonds. Eira Thomas has rethought the role of her company in the sales process. With Sewelo, the big black diamond now partly owned by Louis Vuitton, Lucara still holds a fifty percent stake, because Thomas wants to participate in the “history” of stone, and also reap a share of the profits once the stone is polished. I asked Armstrong what Lucara intended to do with the five hundred forty-nine carat diamond, but replied that it was too early to tell. “We must first understand what it is,” he said.

Whatever stone is sold, and however it reaches its buyer, its discovery is a reason for celebration – and not just for Lucara. As I learned during my recent trip to Botswana, the country has admirably managed the revenues from its natural resources. The government is increasing the hefty taxes and fees of diamond producers. Much of this money is spent on schools, scholarships, infrastructure and health care projects. Keith Jefferis, economist and former deputy governor of the Bank of Botswana, told me that income from diamonds has lifted hundreds of thousands of Botswanaans out of poverty since the country became independent in 1966. “The contribution of diamonds has been huge, “says Jefferis. “It really supported the transformation of what used to be a very poor country into an upper middle income country.”

The new diamond was recovered on Sunday February 2. By a strange oddity of fate, Thomas and Armstrong visited the Karowe mine at the end of January from their new headquarters in London. For a while, on January 31, Thomas and Armstrong stood at the bottom of the large pit with helmets and fluorescent vests, watching the diggers load the ore from a section of the deposit called EM / PK (S) – a section from which the majority of the company’s most precious diamonds emerged. (A Lucara geologist described EM / PK (S) as the “G-spot” of the mine.) Two days later, material from this section was traveling through the M.D.R. when the five hundred and forty-nine carat diamond was discovered. It struck Armstrong that he could have unintentionally looked at the material carrying the large diamond extracted. “We were there,” Armstrong told me. “It’s pretty cool.”

