Victoria Police, Fire and Victoria’s Great Emergency Response Team responded to an incident in the 700 block of Pandora Avenue on Christmas Eve. (Nina Grossman / News Staff)

The woman dies after barricading herself to a burn set in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

A woman linked to an incident involved by downtown Victoria police on Christmas Day has died, according to the B.C.’s Independent Bureau of Investigation. (Iio).

On Christmas Eve around 6 p.m., the Victoria Police Department had been called to the 700 block of Pandora Avenue to report a gunman causing a disturbance.

Officers discovered that a woman had barricaded herself inside a suite in the multi-unit residential building and soon, smoke could be seen coming from the unit.

Victoria’s Great Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and Victoria Fire Department were called. The fire was extinguished and GVERT officers were able to make an emergency entrance to the unit and take the woman into custody. She was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

On December 29, IIO was informed that the woman had died in hospital. In a press release, the investigating agency said it is in contact with the woman’s family and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

IIO is an independent civil oversight agency responsible for overseeing all police-related incidents resulting in serious injury or death, with or without allegations of wrongdoing.

With files by Shalu Mehta.

