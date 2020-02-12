advertisement

Calgary Courts Center.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

An angry Didsbury woman tried to get a group of male friends to kill her ex-boyfriend, a witness told police two years ago.

advertisement

But when David Matschke received testimony Tuesday in the trial of four people accused of conspiracy to murder, his memory of the events vanished.

And Matschke told defense lawyer Shamsher Kothari that he had been promised he would be released from custody if he gave a statement to Didsbury RCMP Const. Levi Ness.

“You have been offered a deal … or not?”, Kothari asked Matschke in the Calgary trial of four people, including the woman he and councilor Curtis Mennie represent, Donna Faulkner.

“That’s exactly what happened,” said Matschke, who by then said he had very little memory of March 16, 2018, interview he conducted with Ness.

“You were telling him what he wanted to hear because you were hoping in the end to get your share of the deal?” Kothari said.

“Yes,” Matschke said.

Faulkner, along with Joseph Aubut, Jesse Hoffman and Austin Graham, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, as well as two counts of assault in connection with the Didsbury incidents two years ago.

Crown prosecutors Deanna Dahlseide Haase and Britta Kristensen want Justice Robert Hall to rule Matschke’s sworn statement that he gave Ness as admissible as he can no longer remember the events.

Matschke repeatedly told Dahlseide Haase that he could not remember anything from that period.

“I just overdosed two days ago, four days ago, I was dead, I don’t remember anything,” he said.

Hall will continue to look at his statement to Ness on Wednesday before hearing arguments about her admissibility in evidence.

KMartin@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @KMartinCourts

advertisement