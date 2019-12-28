advertisement

If you’ve watched “The Witcher” on Netflix and found your way to this article, chances are that you’re a little confused about how Henry Cavill, as Geralt, speaks of Rivia in the series. It has a strange accent, but that is by design. Cavill developed the accent to define his character.

No, the accent isn’t exactly the one Geralt speaks to in the “Witcher” video games, but the show is an adaptation of the books, not these games. In the “Witcher” novels, so much should be said about the way Geralt was described – his scars, white hair, yellow cat eyes, and yes, how he speaks. In particular, Geralt is supposed to sound different. Unique.

In the “Witcher” video games, they create this uniqueness by letting him speak with an American accent, while most others have a British accent. On the Netflix show, Geralt’s accent sounds like a cluster of accents, as if he’s somewhere between British, American, and Australian accents. In conversation with TheWrap, Cavill discussed how he developed Geralt’s somewhat strange accent.

“There are many changes to the books in terms of mythology,” said the British actor. “And there is only so much to do. And for me as an actor on the show, it was my job to do my work, and everyone else was allowed to do their work separately. Yes, there is certainly a Rivian accent in the books. “

The Rivian accent that Cavill refers to is that of the home Geralt claims, Rivia. Geralt is actually not from there, but he took the accent of the country when he started “Geralt of Rivia”.

Cavill said that the range of accents in the world where The Witcher takes place can be compared to the range of English accents in the UK.

“For example, you see England, there is a multitude of regional accents in a very, very small space. Indeed, the continent would be something very similar, ”said Cavill. The “continent” he mentioned refers to the area of ​​the world in which history takes place. Everything is just the continent, since nobody really knows what is behind the edges of the map.

“So for me it wasn’t necessarily about giving Geralt a certain accent that is different from everyone else, because that would be impossible because there are a lot of English accents, and eventually you’ll meet someone with a similar accent because You’re trying something else, ”Cavill continues. “So for me it was about bringing a voice to Geralt that expresses the essence of who he is in the books, and to bring it into the space in the format that was allowed on the show.”

So Cavill says he adopted an accent that just felt … right to Geralt to him.

“The Witcher” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

