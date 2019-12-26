advertisement

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Witcher” episodes 101-103.)

Anya Chalotras Yennefer from Vengerberg is the adorable sorceress who keeps Geralt von Rivia (Henry Cavill) busy during the first season of Netflix’s “The Witcher”. Killer powers and killer bodies came from much more humble beginnings: is to have a hump and a deformed jaw, which is sold to Tissaia by her stepfather as a teenager.

And while she’s still the same Yennefer on the inside – good or bad – Chalotra played two very different characters on the outside before turning into a woman at the end of the episode who Geralt will eventually meet in decades. (Remember: the show is playing with timelines.)

“This is the biggest acting change I’ve ever had,” said Chalotra TheWrap. “I’m in my twenties, playing from a 14-year-old girl to a person in the seventies and then in the eighties after the transformation. Before that, I had the help of a back prosthesis and a jaw deformity, so I had a mouthguard in my mouth. And all these things helped me and my movement. I looked at the floor a lot. And I had a smaller voice than I spoke and I didn’t look anyone in the eye. And then, after the transformation, I had the help of costumes and one Corset and felt a lot stronger. “

Yennefer’s big change comes after she has been trained by Tissaia in magic and chaos control for years. But for the witch, the cost of this transformation – the inability to give birth to a child – is unknown from the start, even though she agrees to the sacrificial moments before the enchantment process when the “artist” asked her to redesign her body : You will not be able to endure anything to be born again. “

Then he tears her body off her body and lights it before smoothing her back and jaw and making her the beautiful sorceress she always wanted to be while screaming in agony.

Chalotra calls Yennefer’s election a “brutal” one that she will “pursue” throughout the season, even though she got what she wanted and managed to find her way to the king of Aedirn’s mage via Fringilla.

“She made a decision in a split second, thought about strength and beauty and didn’t understand what it would mean for her later. And I think she’ll spend the rest of her days trying to figure out a way to get around what was taken. “

“The Witcher” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

