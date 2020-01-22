advertisement

Some of the largest, most hit-and-miss original streaming TV series that have been launched in recent months have since gained fame and fame around idiosyncracies in the shows that have obscured the shows themselves. Think Baby Yoda for The Mandalorian of Disney +. And when it comes to Netflix’s The Witcher – the fantasy series with Henry Cavill whose streamer said this week was bigger than any show it has ever done before – even if you haven’t watched it, you’re probably aware of it. .. that song. The one who nestles deep in your brain, the worm of the earwig … the song that you are probably already singing to yourself, even now. There is nothing you can do about it. It is almost as if Yennefer himself throws a curse on that line about throwing a coin at your witcher, because it is so frustratingly catchy.

While Disney + is slowly learning about the huge interest in Baby Yoda merchandise, Netflix is ​​finally ready to take advantage of one of The Witcher’s most viral elements. The official soundtrack of the show finally arrives on Friday and comes to a streaming platform in your area.

In anticipation of the full availability of the soundtrack, you can now really stream Toss A Coin to your Witcher:

advertisement

Here is the mention of the soundtrack on Amazon, which shows a price of $ 9.99 if you just want to buy it. The album, titled The Witcher (Music from the Netflix Original Series), was arranged by producer Sonya Belousova and composer Giona Ostinelli, and the full track listing is as follows:

  1. Geralt from Rivia
  2. Throw a coin at your wizard
  3. Happy Childhoods Make For Dull Company
  4. The time of Ax and sword is now
  5. They live
  6. Tomorrow I will leave Blaviken for good
  7. Her sweet kiss
  8. It is an ultimatum
  9. Applause
  10. Marilka That’s my name
  11. I’m helping the idiot
  12. The knight who was taught to save dragons
  13. bastard
  14. The last rose of Cintra
  15. Late Wee Puppies Don’t Bark
  16. You will rule this country someday
  17. The daughter of the fishmonger
  18. Blaviken Inn
  19. Man in black
  20. The major cleaning
  21. The law of surprise
  22. Battle of Marna valley
  23. Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths
  24. Giltine the artist
  25. Every time you leave
  26. Rewriting history
  27. The end begins
  28. Golden dragons are the rarest
  29. Bonfire
  30. Children are our favorite
  31. Do you actually have what it takes?
  32. Point me to Temeria
  33. Djinni Djinn Djinn
  34. Here is your destination
  35. Two vows here tonight
  36. Bread, breasts and beer
  37. Would you honor me with a dance?
  38. Four points
  39. The Pensive Dragon Inn
  40. A gift for the princess
  41. You are in Brokilon Forest
  42. Today is not your day
  43. Beautiful Rendezvous à la Montagne
  44. Blame fate
  45. The white flame has brought us together
  46. He is one of the beautiful ones
  47. You have lost your chance to be beautiful
  48. Yennefer van Vengerberg
  49. You shouldn’t know when someone is pretending
  50. You will have to fight against it until dawn
  51. I’m the one with the wishes
  52. Chaos is all around us
  53. The curse of the black sun
  54. Battle of Sodden
  55. The song of the white wolf

Image source: Netflix

.

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR