Some of the largest, most hit-and-miss original streaming TV series that have been launched in recent months have since gained fame and fame around idiosyncracies in the shows that have obscured the shows themselves. Think Baby Yoda for The Mandalorian of Disney +. And when it comes to Netflix’s The Witcher – the fantasy series with Henry Cavill whose streamer said this week was bigger than any show it has ever done before – even if you haven’t watched it, you’re probably aware of it. .. that song. The one who nestles deep in your brain, the worm of the earwig … the song that you are probably already singing to yourself, even now. There is nothing you can do about it. It is almost as if Yennefer himself throws a curse on that line about throwing a coin at your witcher, because it is so frustratingly catchy.

While Disney + is slowly learning about the huge interest in Baby Yoda merchandise, Netflix is ​​finally ready to take advantage of one of The Witcher’s most viral elements. The official soundtrack of the show finally arrives on Friday and comes to a streaming platform in your area.

In anticipation of the full availability of the soundtrack, you can now really stream Toss A Coin to your Witcher:

Here is the mention of the soundtrack on Amazon, which shows a price of $ 9.99 if you just want to buy it. The album, titled The Witcher (Music from the Netflix Original Series), was arranged by producer Sonya Belousova and composer Giona Ostinelli, and the full track listing is as follows:

Geralt from Rivia Throw a coin at your wizard Happy Childhoods Make For Dull Company The time of Ax and sword is now They live Tomorrow I will leave Blaviken for good Her sweet kiss It is an ultimatum Applause Marilka That’s my name I’m helping the idiot The knight who was taught to save dragons bastard The last rose of Cintra Late Wee Puppies Don’t Bark You will rule this country someday The daughter of the fishmonger Blaviken Inn Man in black The major cleaning The law of surprise Battle of Marna valley Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths Giltine the artist Every time you leave Rewriting history The end begins Golden dragons are the rarest Bonfire Children are our favorite Do you actually have what it takes? Point me to Temeria Djinni Djinn Djinn Here is your destination Two vows here tonight Bread, breasts and beer Would you honor me with a dance? Four points The Pensive Dragon Inn A gift for the princess You are in Brokilon Forest Today is not your day Beautiful Rendezvous à la Montagne Blame fate The white flame has brought us together He is one of the beautiful ones You have lost your chance to be beautiful Yennefer van Vengerberg You shouldn’t know when someone is pretending You will have to fight against it until dawn I’m the one with the wishes Chaos is all around us The curse of the black sun Battle of Sodden The song of the white wolf

