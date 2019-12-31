advertisement

Did you enjoy Season 1 of The Witcher? Good news, that was just the beginning.

Undisputed success once released on Netflix, The Witcher’s Return for season 2 has been confirmed. We even know where and when shooting started. So we can breathe, we won’t stay on the tension that remains until the end of season one. In addition, the show runners seem to know exactly in which direction they want to take the series without much surprise. Questioned by the Digital spy Media, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich returned to the goal of season one before teasing the next one. According to her, this first part was used to lay the building blocks of the series’ universe The witcher,

“When you watch Season 2, all of these things come into play, that is, the characters meet. Some get along, others don’t. All of the things we created, Geralt and Yennefer, Geralt and Ciri, Yennefer and Ciri, all the different kingdoms that we don’t hear much about in Season 1 emerge in Season 2 that we feel a bit more focus on the different adventures told in Season 2. “Now that all these happy little people are together, we can expect their relationships and the problems between them to evolve. What draws our attention is the mention of the other kingdoms. Will Ciri and Geralt be separated by the war after their reunification? In the meantime, we have summarized the answer what you shouldn’t miss in season 1 of The witcher,

advertisement

advertisement