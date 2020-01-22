advertisement

In the meantime, you may have mastered The Witcher’s first season, an absolute dream of a watch for those who love taking part in epic fantasy adventures.

Without a doubt, those who followed Geralt von Rivia (Henry Cavill) through nine episodes of monster hunting will be thirsty after further walks across the continent.

Fortunately, they’re lucky. Not only do fans get a second season in the not too distant future, it also looks like we’re going to release a full movie.

Before the second season, it was whispered more than a few times that an animated liaison project had been released, and rumors were circulating on The Witcher fansite Redanian Intelligence. Now we finally have solid evidence to support these claims.

Beau DeMayo – who wrote the third episode of the first season, Betrayer Moon – will write the script. He is also reported to be writing one of the upcoming episodes for season two.

Details about the script remain puzzling, but fans have speculated that the title of the “wolf” may well refer to Geralt, sometimes known as the “white wolf”. This would suggest that the plot could delve deeper into Geralt’s backstory.

As the eagle-eye fans of Rendanian Intelligence noted, Cavill was surprisingly absent from many promotional events in season one, suggesting that he might be associated with Nightmare of the Wolf. So far, however, there has been no confirmation of Cavill’s participation.

It has been speculated that voice actor Harriet Kershaw (Fireman Sam) could use her vocal talents for this project, and her resume reveals that she will take on different roles in The Witcher in 2020.

However, the title “Nightmare of the Wolf” was not awarded and it is not immediately clear which characters Kershaw will be performing.

Given the wealth of opportunities to explore in The Witcher’s vast, magical universe, this animated feature offers a wealth of opportunities to make us fall in love with this world and its characters.

The second season of The Witcher is scheduled to begin shooting in February. Nightmare of the Wolf is scheduled for release in 2021. The first season of The Witcher is now available on Netflix.

