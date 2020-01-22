advertisement

The Witcher is well on its way to becoming the most watched season in Netflix history.

Sure, it’s a great show, but can’t I be the only one who thinks Henry Cavill’s bathtub scenes have a lot to do with success?

The series took the world by storm after it was released on Netflix just before Christmas. Eight episodes follow the story of the monster hunter Geralt von Rivia (Cavill).

The Witcher is based on a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski that were later converted into video games. When the series was released, the franchise already had a reliable following.

Many old and new fans jacked up the series within a few days and it quickly became Netflix’s top rated original series on IMDb. Now, just a month after its release, Netflix has announced it is well on the way to becoming the platform’s “greatest season 1 TV series ever”.

The company shared the news in its fourth quarter 2019 letter to shareholders, revealing that in the first four weeks that The Witcher was available, 76 million “member households had chosen to watch it”.

There’s no denying that the series has a plethora of fans, but it’s worth noting that Netflix has recently defined the way viewers are calculated.

The company used to determine the success of shows by counting how many people had seen at least 70% of the title. However, since the content varies, Netflix decided to base its numbers on the number of “households” – also known as “accounts”. chose the title.

In the letter, Netflix explains that its statistics include anyone who saw Netflix content for at least two minutes – even if they turned it off. The company bases its measurements on the claim that someone who watches a show for two minutes has deliberately made a decision to watch it.

Netflix has admitted that this new system is causing viewership to increase and new programs to appear as though they are more successful than the previous ones.

For example, the Our Planet series had 33 million views under the previous metric, but the new way of counting lists 45 million households that have chosen to view them. This leads to a 35% increase in ratings, reports Netflix.

Still, The Witcher was undoubtedly a hit, with or without the new metrics, as the company specifically stated that it was on the right track to be its biggest Season 1 series ever.

Cavills show seems to have thrown some other Netflix hits out of the park, such as the first season of the creepy thriller You, which, after its release in December 2018, should be seen on Netflix by more than 40 million members in the first four weeks.

Given the 35% increase in viewership, we can assume that you were seen in the first season by 54 million households – far removed from The Witcher’s 76 million.

Netflix praised its fantasy series as “a testament to how successful content can pervade the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture.” It has been claimed that the release of the show increased sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, creating a “viral musical hit” in the form of the now infamous “Throw a Coin to Your Witcher Song”.

I sincerely apologize if you just got this song out of your head.

After the first season was so successful, Netflix can’t wait to launch the second season. This is great news as fans undoubtedly want to see Cavill on their screens again.

