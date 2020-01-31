advertisement

There are many very large, sprawling fantasy franchises in the world, many of which have more than enough content and history to support many storytelling media.

We saw that it was successfully played with Pokémon, which in particular survived the shift from video game to television to film. We saw that it was played less successfully, well, pretty much every other game that was made its way to the screen.

If Netflix was concerned about turning the video game giant The Witcher, which is part of a book series, into one of their leading franchise companies, they have now pretty much smashed it. Because although the massive TV adaptation, for which they paid a ton (and which Henry Cavill hired as the lead actor), at best provoked a lukewarm reaction, they double by creating a matching anime spin-off film.

The rumors are true, a new witcher story is in the works! The anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes us back to a new threat to the continent. With the kind support of the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo and Studio Mir, the studio behind Legend of Korra.

The anime spin-off called “The Nightmare of the Wolf” is, as the tweet from Netflix’s official news account suggests, an animated spin-off launched by the same people who created the fantastic legend of Korra have some of the creative head honors behind the TV adaptation of the Witcher series.

Like the television program, the anime is based on a story from the Witcher novel series, which was originally written by Andrzej Sapkowski. However, it won’t put Geralt in the spotlight, making Henry Cavill unlikely to do voice-over tasks for the project. What we now know is that it’s about Vesemir, Geralt’s most trusted partner and a protagonist in the video games.

“Long before he takes care of Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a sorcerer after the mysterious Deglan claims him by the law of surprise,” says the first official description of the show’s plot.

# TheWitcher animated film “Nightmare of the Wolf” focuses on Vesemir! Official description ⚔️ “Long before he looks after Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him by the law of surprise” pic.twitter.com/ 0EnTnaOCau

Vesemir is not seen on the TV show, so it is uncertain who will take the lead in the anime.

There is no confirmation of a release date either, but after months of rumors we have at least confirmation that the animated project is under construction as you read this.

Given this plethora of stories, it makes sense for Netflix to use animations to give hardcore witcher fans the content they really want. Sapkowski has written eight long novels in the past three decades, the last one was published in 2018.

