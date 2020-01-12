advertisement

MONTREAL – About 125,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power after freezing rain and strong winds sent tree branches crashing into power lines and causing road damage.

The largest number of affected customers is in the Monteregie region southeast of Montreal, where about 113 outages have left nearly 105,000 people in the dark since 11am on Sunday.

Environment Canada released snowfall and winter storms for much of the south and east of the province, from Laurentians north of Montreal to the summit of Gaspesie.

Meteorologist Simon Legault says between 15 and 25 inches of snow had already fallen in the Quebec city region Sunday morning, with 15 more or more to come.

Snowfall and harsh driving conditions caused some roads to be closed Sunday morning, including Highway 20 which was closed in both directions between Levis and Montmagny in southeast Quebec City.

Bruno Lacombe of the provincial transportation department warned of icy conditions, snowy roads and reduced visibility in areas around Montreal and Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2020.

