Private customers were certainly fully in force this Christmas. The retail trade again had a record holiday this year, and there are many more opportunities to earn cash as we enter the Christmas season and chains such as GameStop carry out new sales and promotions. Indeed, if you have received a number of gift vouchers or perhaps some cash that you received at Christmas and are looking for a way to use it, GameStop has covered you with a new winter sale that runs the chain from today until January 1. .

The winter sale offers many games, consoles and more in more than 3,700 stores, but you can also take advantage of the deals by visiting www.gamestop.com. View the full Winter Sale discounts here, some of which we will review below.

As part of this sale, customers can buy two second-hand games and get two up to and including this Sunday. Other deals include all of the following, which we have completed below:

Video game consoles

Sony PS4 1TB system bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered: $ 249.99 ($ ​​50 saving) – valid until December 28

Xbox One X Console Limited Edition 1 TB bundle with NBA 2K20: $ 349.99 ($ ​​150 saving) – valid until December 29

Software

NBA2K20: $ 29.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $ 19.99 (66% saving)

Overwatch Legendary Edition (switch only): $ 24.99

All second-hand games: buy 2 get 2 free – valid until December 29

Accessories:

Astro A10 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wired Gaming Headset: $ 39.99 ($ ​​20 saving)

Astro A40 Wired: $ 199.99 ($ ​​50 saving)

Free case with purchase of a new Nintendo Switch Lite + Nintendo Switch game ($ 10 value)

Collectibles:

Buy 2, get 1 free POP sale! and collectibles

50% discount on selected Funko products with a holiday theme

60% discount on holiday clothing, calendars and ornaments

This is the last sale of the year, because GameStop is trying to have a less than amazing 2019 behind it. Revenue and revenue declined in part due to the lack of new consoles this year, prior to the release of two new consoles from Microsoft and Sony in 2020 – possibly the last one before the industry shifts completely into the cloud gaming era.

Image source: TANNEN MAURY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

