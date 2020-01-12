advertisement

Namchok Tantipokhakul and Wisut Artjanawat want to end the third season of the Philippine Golf Tour Asia, as they did last year with shooting Kammalas Namuangruk and Nirun Sae-Ueng for a breakthrough on the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Invitational Unfolding Tuesday on Eagle Ridge’s Aoki Course in Thailand started in Gen. Triassic, Cavite. The burly Tantipokhakul returned from Finland with a final par 67 shot against Teemu Putkonen and dominated the track’s opening tournament in Luisita last April, while Artjanawat led PGTA’s first sanctioned event abroad with a similar comeback win at Daan TPGA (PGA of Taiwan) Open last May.

Though the Thai have slowed down over the next five stages, the multi-year regional rivals of the Philippines will do their utmost with both amateurs and professionals, the final two stages of PGT Asia’s third season, which will take place over the first month of New Year stretches to bridge.

The ninth leg, the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship, will be played on January 21st and 24th in the Faldo layout.

Other Thai people wishing to fight for the crown at the $ 100,000 event organized by ICTSI are Polthai Tawit, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Pasavee Lertvilai, Donlaphatchai Niyomchon, Ratchapol Jantavara, Natthapong Niyomchon, Tawan Phongangu-Namu-Puk Prun who lost last September in the fourth leg of the PGTA (Aboitiz Invitational) at Wack Wack against the American Tarik Can.

However, the locals are all ready to defend their turf over the next two weeks to also gain momentum when the fourth season of the region’s up-and-coming racetrack runs from April 28th to May 1st for the Luisita Championship in Tarlac after the 2020 PGTA Qualifying School on 22.-25. April, also in Luisita.

