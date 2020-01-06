advertisement

Jonathan Coe won the Costa Novel Award for his 13th novel, Central England. This is an extremely comical account of the social and family divisions that threaten Brexit Britain, which the judges described as “the perfect novel for now”. One of the judges was the Irish author John Boyne, who also reviewed it for the Irish Times. The shadow play by Joseph O’Connor was also shortlisted.

Sara Collins, a former lawyer, won the Costa First Novel Award for her debut “The Confessions of Frannie Langton”, a Gothic romance about the twisted love affair between a Jamaican maid and her French mistress in 19th century London that the judges ” the “called full package.” Sarah Gilmartin, who reviewed the Irish Times, found it “an otherwise charming debut that doesn’t quite deserve its length.”

Sara Collins worked as a lawyer in the Cayman Islands for 17 years before studying creative writing in Cambridge, where she won the Michael Holroyd Prize.

Former war reporter Jack Fairweather won the Costa Biography Award for the volunteer: The Real Story of the Resistance Hero who infiltrated Auschwitz, a milestone report on one of the greatest unsung heroes of World War II, the Polish underground agent Witold Pilecki, and his attempt to run the course of the Change history.

The poet, lecturer and critic Mary Jean Chan won the Costa Poetry Award with her debut collection Flèche. She deals with topics such as multilingualism, curiosity, psychoanalysis and cultural history, which the jury describes as “a breathtakingly beautiful mix of the personal and the political”.

The first children’s book author, Jasbinder Bilan, won the Costa Children’s Book Award with her first novel, Asha & the Spirit Bird, an exciting adventure in what is now India, inspired by her special relationship with her grandmother and the rich heritage of her family history.

The five winning authors, each receiving £ 5,000, were selected from 701 entries. Your books are now eligible for the final price, the 2019 Costa Book of the Year, which will be announced on January 28th.

The Costa Book of 2018 was The Cut Out Girl by Prof. Bart van Es from Oxford University. As with The Volunterer, this is also about the Holocaust.

