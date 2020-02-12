advertisement

The Irish Music Rights Organization (IMRO) hosted the 12th IMRO Live Music of the Year award on Tuesday evening, which honored the best music venues across Ireland.

Although various awards were given during the night, it was so Coughlan’s Live Bar and venue in Cork, which is now called “National Live Music Venue of the Year”.

Other winners in the regional categories are:

Dublin – Vicar Street

Rest of Leinster – Kavanagh’s Bar & Venue Portlaoise, Laois

Connacht – Róisín Dubh, Galway

Munster – Mike The Pies, Listowel, Kerry

Ulster – Iontas Theater, Castleblayney, Monaghan

Electric Picnic and were also awarded prizes for the IMRO Music Festival of the Year and the IMRO Small Music Festival 2019 Sounds like a safe haven respectively.

The Sea Sessions crew received the IMRO Tech Crew of the Year award.

Eleanor McEvoy, IMRO Chair, said of the annual awards: “We are gifted in Ireland for such a vibrant and diverse music scene, the backbone of which is our great live music sector.

“The important role that venues and festivals play is all too often overlooked. However, we believe it is important to recognize large and small venues across the country and to celebrate the people whose hard work and dedication our music industry is committed to Thrive helps.

“From the first performance of a musician to an internationally known headliner, these venues and individuals enable musicians to continue making music and making it accessible to a new audience.”

