Courier Intell sports staff

Wednesday

January 22, 2020 at 10:01 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: January 22nd

Holy Ghost Prep 54, Delaware County 52 Christ: Tyler Mish scored seven seconds before the game ended, bringing the Firebirds victory in the Bicentennial Athletic League. Holy Ghost (12-3, 7-2 BAL) continues to rank first in the Independence Division with New Hope-Solebury.

Sean Elliott led the Firebirds with 17 points, while Misch added 14.

Solebury School 91, Pine Forge 55: Troy McGregor scored 34 points and Javon Brewster added 30 for the Spartans who led 50-24 at halftime. For Solebury, Theirry Lokrou added 18 points and Charlie Franklin had nine.

