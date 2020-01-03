advertisement

An environmental group is sounding the alarm about the number of bears and cougars killed by B.C. Serving conservative officers in recent years and calling for the province to wear officers with body cameras while at work.

B.C. conservation officials have killed nearly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011, according to provincial data. About 780 cougars have also been killed.

In an open letter to Environment Minister George Heyman, Pacific Wild said it wants to see greater independent oversight of conservation officers’ actions, including the implementation of cameras by 1 April.

“Current homicide statistics are alarming and do not reflect the modern day values ​​of British Columbians,” the group’s executive director Ian McAllister said in a news release. “To ensure transparency, ensure public confidence and protect the integrity of security officers, we are calling on the minister to make mandatory and independent camera sets a top priority for 2020.”

The open letter comes after the ministry released findings from an audit that looked at bear catchers in efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflicts in the province. The audit, which examined bear activity in the summer and fall of 2019 and resulted in more than 700 inspections, 75 warnings and 355 orders for estate owners to remove bear catchers.

At the time, Heyman said in a statement that “no single conservation officer dispenses with the opinion that it should shoot down an animal, which is always a last resort for public safety.”

But Bryce Casavant, a policy analyst with Pacific Wild and former conservation officer, said in a statement that he disagrees with Heyman, calling it “unreasonable to believe that, including juvenile bear cubs, over 4,000 black bears” were killed ”as the last resort. ‘”

In addition to body cameras, Pacific Wild is calling for the agency to cease its use of ministerial communications and for the agency to be under regular independent regulation.

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, the ministry said public safety is the top priority when an officer deals with a wildlife conflict.

“Bears and cubs that have lost their fear of humans or are conditioned by human food resources are not good candidates for relocation or rehabilitation, as they can be very dangerous,” the statement said.

The ministry did not say whether it is considering using body cameras, but said education is the best way to prevent wildlife conflicts and that it will complete another set of attractive audits in the spring.

