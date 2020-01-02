advertisement

One of the biggest things that Marvel has achieved with Infinity War and Endgame was to deliver a bad guy who is easily the best and most complete bad guy in the entire MCU to date. The rest seems like a joke compared to Thanos – and hopefully the upcoming opponents will be even better.

But what if Thanos is not the real brain behind what happened in the last two Avengers films? A brand new fantasy suggests a completely different idea, an idea that makes perfect sense and could provide a brilliant spin for the MCU on the road. What if one of the Avengers really made the Snap happen the way it did, so that the Earth and the universe could ultimately be saved from Thanos and the Avengers themselves?

You’ve probably guessed the only Avenger who could even come up with such a complicated schedule. That is Doctor Strange, of course, whose ability to tamper with space and time would have allowed him to manipulate Thanos to defeat the Avengers as he did in Infinity War, only to lose in Endgame.

After Endgame, it was clear that Strange’s “only way” to defeat Thanos was to accept the Snap and its side effects and then eliminate another version of Thanos five years in the future with minimal losses.

But in a carefully designed case, Redditor Arc_the_lad claims that Strange chose this specific course of action from the more than 14 million options available to him, because he wanted to eliminate Thanos and his dreams of balancing the universe at the same time, but also some Avengers that may prove to be problematic (Iron Man, Vision, Hulk, Thor), and ultimately all Infinity Stones:

Why Dr. Strange wants them to be eliminated:

Thanos is capable of destroying civilizations even without the stone and is determined to use the infinity stones and “balance the universe” by erasing half of them.

Tony Stark essentially created directly or indirectly almost all problems that he and / or the Avengers faced. So if Stark cannot be trusted that he will NOT destroy the current earth while he is superhero. After he has invented modulated time travel, he will have become an even greater threat because he could possibly ruin the earth in the past and in the future.

Vision is an abomination. What is he, man or machine? Both and neither. He is essentially a ticking time bomb, the combined spirit of Ultron, with his genocide tendency, and Tony Stark, with his reckless tendencies, wrapped in the world’s strongest armor and possessing one of the 6 most powerful weapons out there .

The Hulk is a loose cannon that cannot be killed. A smart, thoughtful future version of the Hulk is even more dangerous than the original stupid version.

Thor is the protector of the earth and as such a rival to Dr. Strange. As the heir to the throne of Asgard, Thor is also destined to become the protector of all Nine Realms. Yet he refuses the crown. If Thor cannot be counted on to fulfill his obligations to his own home world, he cannot be expected to keep his promises to other worlds, especially when his breach of duty led to the destruction of his own planet.

Even a single Infinity Stones offers enough power to possibly bend reality. Dr. Strange’s job is to protect reality and as long as the Stones exist, reality is in danger.

Apart from a few problems here and there, the fan theory offers sufficient evidence that Vreemd paints in a much different light. He is still a good guy who wants to keep the earth safe, but, like his predecessor, Strange is ready to make great sacrifices for what he deems the greater good.

The theory says that Strange did not choose this specific sequence of events, not because it gave them the ultimate victory, but because it was he who allowed him to manipulate the fate of the other Avengers whom he considered potential threats, despite their own heroic efforts. .

He made sure that Thanos got his stones and ended his search, and he made the heroes go through five years of fear at the thought that they could not have prevented this massive disaster. In turn, this would all lead to the only possible future, the one we unfold in Endgame:

THE RESULT:

Weirdly got everything he wanted. Thanos and Stark are dead. Vision and the Infinity Stones are being destroyed. The Hulk is lame and Thor is ready as a rival protector of the earth. Some heroes are dead, the Avengers no longer, half of the universe was temporarily erased, but it was all acceptable for the protector of the earth and reality, the man with the strongest will.

In the aftermath the stones were all brought back to the moment of ingestion, except the Tesseract, with which Loki left. Of all people / entities that are closely connected to the Stones (Wanda, Quicksilver, Ultron, Vision, Capt Marvel), three are dead. That leaves three separate ends for Dr. Strange: Wanda, Loki and Capt. Marvel. Capt. However, Marvel is just powerful and not a threat to reality. Wanda is very powerful to bend reality and Loki runs around the past to change it. Is it a surprise that Loki and Wandavision both join Dr. Strange 2?

One of the problems here is Loki from 2012, which is not a problem for the MCU timeline from Strange. Strangely, it wouldn’t care what happened in the other timelines, where different versions of themselves would be able to cope with all the problems that the surviving Loki eventually presents. That said, no matter how great the theory is, it is not really supported by the Marvel canon, so it is unlikely that Marvel will follow this route with the character of Strange. On the other hand, Marvel can do whatever it wants to build a future crossover of epic Endgame proportions.

Let us not forget that the rumors are storyline for the future of the MCU Secret Wars, where some Avengers get bad, for very different reasons. It remains to be seen whether or not Strange’s bow would approach the dark side in the near future. With all that in mind, I recently explained that Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness might help us understand what happened while Strange looked at those 14 million versions of the future, which would be an exciting story for Marvel to explore.

The complete theory, complete with all the evidence that the Redditor provides to support its claims, follows below:

.

