advertisement

Have you ever wanted to look into a tight space? Have you ever dropped your keys or a ring through a sewer grate and stood there with a look of despair on your face? There is one great accessory that takes care of both scenarios and more and it is now on Amazon for the best price in months. The Depstech WF010 wireless inspection camera is the best-selling model in the company and it is extremely popular every time it is on sale. It basically transforms your smartphone into a viewfinder and recorder for a wireless camera that can see everywhere, and it comes with attachments such as a hook for keys and jewelry, and a mirror to look around the corners. It’s worth every penny and then an amount of $ 36, but clip the discount coupon on Amazon and you’ll get one for less than $ 29!

Here is more info from the product page:

Endoscope with broad compatibility: this wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 4.2+ smartphones and iPhone with iOS 8.0+ system. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

WiFi connection, easy to use: download and install the compatible app “DEPSTECH” on your device. No extra adapter or cable required, just connect to your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the app to begin your inspection.

HD inspection camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a great experience with capturing clear HD video up close in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640 × 480, 1280 x 720 and 1600 x 1200.

IP67 waterproof, 8.4 mm diameter probe: with 6 adjustable LED light and thin waterproof probe, this endoscope is suitable for different types of environments, for example little or dark area, wet or wet area etc.

11.5FT Snake cable: reinforced with bendable semi-rigid cable that can bend and hold its shape to gain access to a wide range of confined places, such as curved holes or pipes. 11.5ft long cable can extend to all corners of your house.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement