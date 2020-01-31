advertisement

The TP-Link TL-WA855RE WiFi Range Expander was one of the best-selling products that we dealt with during the Black Friday shopping season, when it was on sale for $ 14.99. That’s an incredible value, but what’s even more surprising is the fact that you can now buy one on Amazon for just $ 1 more at $ 15.99. That is indeed a great deal, but we are going to do it even better. If you don’t mind getting a refurbished model – and why would you, given that they are guaranteed and you have 90 days to pay it back for a full refund if you are not satisfied – this best-selling Wi-Fi can get -Fi extender now for only $ 10.91! That is a new low price of all time, and it will not last long.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Universal compatibility: works with any wireless router, gateway or cable modem with WiFi

Smart indicator lights ensure optimum placement; Must be installed between the router and the desired area

Easy to install Experience stable connections for every type of application, such as Retail POS, internet, gaming, mobile phone, Alexa, Echo and more

Two external antennas for improved range versus standard range extender

Gigabit Ethernet port connects wired devices to your network for a fast connection

According to the IDC Q2 2018 report, TP Link is the largest consumer WiFi provider for 7 years in a row

Contact us if you encounter problems during or after setting up; TP Link offers a 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support

ONLY PRODUCTS SHIPPED AND SOLD BY AMAZON, OR FROM AUTHORIZED SELLERS (request an authorization letter) are eligible for warranty and support

