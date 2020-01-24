advertisement

Although Kevin Keegan has repeatedly won the title of “European Footballer of the Year” and managed his country, he will always be remembered for the greatest manager rant of all time.

The interview

An obvious place to start – the chimpanzee itself, the infamous “I will love it!” Interview with Kevin Keegan when he threw a Alex Ferguson-sized wobbler and then lost the 1996 championship race.

The parts we forgot

Barry Venison for starters.

Andy Gray’s tie, which apparently has little suns

How it is remembered

The interview has sunk into folklore as a perfect example of the strength of Alex Ferguson’s mind games, and many blame Kevin Keegan for giving up Newcastle’s huge lead over the Red Devils. However, that’s not the whole story.

What was actually going on at the time

At this point the wheels were already falling off the car in Newcastle. They had lost their last three away games and United were back at the top of the league after dropping their gray away kit a few weeks before the rebellion against Keegan. And we all know how important that was.

What Ferguson said to annoy Keegan

Basically, Leeds United had come to Old Trafford under Howard Wilkinson and almost got a result after playing 73 minutes with 10 men and Lucas Radabe in goal, only Roy Keane scoring a late win for the home team.

After the match, Ferguson said:

I can’t understand the Leeds players. I absolutely support their manager. He didn’t deserve his players. If they had played like this all season, they would have been almost at the top. You increased your game because you played against Manchester United. It was pitiful. I think we can accept any club that comes here and makes an effort as long as they do it every week.

How Kevin Keegan took it

He considered it marginal before the game against Leeds at Newcastle United, thinking Ferguson would mean that weaker teams would be more active against Manchester United than against Newcastle

Where Stuart Pearce comes in

I have searched and searched and cannot find anything to do with Pearce. A website said Ferguson apparently said Forest Newcastle was not growing because Keegan agreed to contribute Pearces testimonial, but I can’t find a credible source for it.

How Ferguson saw the chatter

He was a little surprised because he said he hadn’t tried to upset Newcastle but instead wanted to light a fire among the Leeds players. Either way, the former United boss sees this as an incident because he thought United had definitely won the league.

This video below – an excerpt from the documentary 25 Years Together: Sir Alex Ferguson – describes Ferguson’s reaction in more detail.

