advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) is sending 250,000 coronavirus test kits to laboratories around the world as the number of cases increases from person to person.

The test kits will be shipped from Germany to 70 laboratories worldwide on Tuesday to support the influx of test samples. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the Outbreak Investigation Task Force at the Center for Global Health at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, the United Nations. Member States during a briefing on the virus on Tuesday.

advertisement

Specialized laboratories in Africa, the United States, Europe and Asia receive the kits to enable faster tests for the virus.

Tens of thousands of cases have been officially reported in China, although some health experts believe the true number of cases is higher. A number of deaths have been reported in China. There are 176 cases in 24 other countries, the WHO said on Tuesday. One death occurred in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong.

WHO officials urged Member States to take action, including providing information and helping the agency fight the spread of the new coronavirus, which started in Wuhan in December 2019.

A patient waits while medical workers in protective suits take a sample for nucleic acid testing at a hotel where suspect virus patients are placed on medical isolation on February 4, 2020 in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. (Chinatopix via AP)

“We have a time window in which 99 percent of cases occur in China,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Member States at the press conference. “Because of the strong measures that China is taking at the source at the epicenter, there is a time window in which further spread can be prevented and controlled.”

According to the WHO, there are currently 27 cases of human coronavirus outside of China in nine countries.

In Germany, 10 people were infected by a colleague who had been infected with the virus in Shanghai. Four people in Singapore contracted the disease either at a tour guide or in a health store, while three people in Japan had the virus from a bus driver.

There were three human-to-human transmission cases in Vietnam, two in the United States, and one each in Thailand, France, and Malaysia.

The other cases were primarily due to close contact with family members who had traveled to China.

Patients suffer from symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, confusion and headache. Two to three percent of patients suffer from diarrhea. The severity of the disease ranges from a mild to a severe illness that leads to death.

Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a train station when the country is struck by an outbreak of the new corona virus in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, on February 4, 2020. (Cnsphoto via Reuters)

The actual number of deaths per illness is “difficult to estimate” because, according to the WHO, the denominator or the actual number of infections is unknown. Experts have not yet confirmed the animal source of the coronavirus, which spreads through droplets and has contact with infected people. According to the WHO, the incubation period is estimated at one to 14 days.

China’s representatives at the press conference and Ghebreyesus confirmed their rejection of travel restrictions that some countries have put in place to stop the spread of the disease. Ghebreyesus claimed that such restrictions were “incompatible with international health regulations” and could increase fear and stigmatization with “little public health benefit”.

“We believe that overreactions from restricting, isolating and blocking measures are not conducive to international cooperation. Such measures can lead to more complicated results and impair preventive control efforts,” added China’s representative.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Respiratory Diseases at the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Monday that the U.S. had imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

“I would say this is an unprecedented situation and we have taken aggressive measures,” she said in a conference call with reporters. She cited the number of deaths within China, the first death outside of China and the increasing number of cases, data indicating that people who are asymptomatic or asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic could transmit the disease.

“We made an aggressive decision against an unprecedented threat that action would now slow it down, and action now has the greatest potential to slow it down. And that’s exactly the theory here, ”she said.

Follow Zachary on Twitter: @zackstieber. (TagsToTranslate) coronavirus

advertisement