The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on January 14 that the virus behind a respiratory disease that broke out in China could be contagious.

“From the information available, it is clear that there may be limited human-to-human transmission between families, but it is currently clear that we have no permanent human-to-human transmission,” said Maria Van Kerkhove. The incumbent head of the WHO’s emerging diseases department said on January 14.

WHO is preparing for the possibility of another outbreak, she said at a press conference in Geneva.

The Chinese authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the cause of a new form of severe pneumonia that originated in downtown Wuhan.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds, while others of bats, camels, and other animals have caused more serious diseases.

The United Nations agency also announced that it has given hospitals worldwide guidance on how to prevent and fight infections if the new virus spreads. There is no specific treatment for the new virus, but antivirus agents are being considered that could potentially be used for a “new purpose,” said Van Kerkhove.

China updates

The Wuhan City Health Commission said on January 14 that there is no obvious evidence that the disease could be transmitted between people. However, it was acknowledged that there is a married couple among the 41 patients diagnosed with the disease.

The husband works at the Huanan Seafood Market, which was linked to the outbreak, and was the first of the two to have symptoms. His wife, who was not yet on the market, started to cough later and, according to the authorities, developed a fever.

The market has been closed by the Health Commission since January 1st.

Several patients visited or worked at the fish market, which also sells game. However, the authorities said they have not yet identified the cause of the disease and are continuing to investigate.

In addition, Beijing News state media previously reported that two patients had been confirmed as mother and son, the latter being a poultry trader on the market. The mother, who often goes to the market to deliver food to her son, first showed symptoms of pneumonia. The son, a middle-aged man, later developed a fever, according to the January 2 report.

The health commission also said that no new patients have been infected since December 29, 2019, and seven have been discharged from the hospital since then. A 61-year-old man died while six are in severe condition.

Chen Bingzhong, a former employee of the Chinese Ministry of Health, told the Epoch Times subsidiary NTD in an interview that it is irresponsible that the Chinese authorities do not disclose information about the disease and even prohibit the media from reporting it.

Hong Kong media reported on January 14 that while reporters from various films outside the Wuhan hospital treating patients were stopped by hospital staff and taken to a local police station, where they were interrogated about an hour and a half ago, while patients were being treated.

Former Chinese NGO worker Yang Zhanqing expressed concerns that the Chinese authorities have not investigated suspected cases in China, as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other Asian regions have quarantined people who recently visited Wuhan and showed symptoms.

“This means that many more people (in China) have not been tracked down, which has led to the spread,” he told NTD.

Thailand update

On January 13, the Thai Ministry of Health announced that a Chinese tourist had been diagnosed with Wuhan pneumonia, the first confirmed case outside of Wuhan.

The patient who has recovered is still in Thailand. The authorities did not provide any further information about the patient’s background or about her possible illness.

As Chinese New Year approaches January 25 and many Chinese tourists visit Thailand, WHO urges the Thai authorities and the general public to be vigilant. Richard Brow, agency representative in Thailand, said that anyone with fever and cough who had spent time in Wuhan should be examined by a health care professional.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong has now sent a delegation to Wuhan to inquire about the disease. At a press conference on January 14, Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam said that after a scheduled meeting with local health experts on January 15, she would provide more information.

While dozens of patients with symptoms of pneumonia were identified and hospitalized in Hong Kong, Lam said that there were no confirmed cases of Wuhan pneumonia in Hong Kong.

Authorities released the full genetic sequence of the virus on January 11, allowing healthcare professionals to determine if a patient has the same disease that Wuhan health officials confirmed on December 31, 2019.

Reuters and Epoch Times employee Frank Fang contributed to this report.

