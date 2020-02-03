advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken action against social media giants like Google, Twitter and Facebook to combat the dangerous spread of “misinformation” about the deadly corona virus on the Internet.

The outbreak of the novel virus in China has triggered a “massive infodemic” with an “abundance of information – some accurate and some not – that makes it difficult for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it” the authority warned on Sunday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency is now working with Google and several social media giants to ensure people get the facts.

“We worked with Google to ensure that people looking for information about coronavirus see WHO information at the top of their search results,” he said in his opening speech at the United Nations Office of Health on Monday in Geneva.

“Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and Tiktok have also taken measures to limit the spread of misinformation,” he said.

The WHO said its staff worked “24 hours a day” to identify the most common rumors that could potentially harm public health.

It has exposed several false claims on Twitter, including that eating sesame oil or garlic can help prevent and cure the disease.

Perhaps the best known fake came when Chinese vlogger Wang Mengyun was forced to defend a video she shared online about eating a bowl of bat soup. She had received death threats when the clip went viral after the coronavirus and was spread by the media.

However, it was actually shot in Palau, Micronesia in May 2016.

“It was recently uncovered by some accounts that drive the heat away and cause malicious panic,” she said.

Other conspiracy theories include the virus as a distraction from President Trump’s impeachment process, a genetic bio-weapon, or something caused by the damage 5G has done to the Chinese immune system.

Fake solutions that are in circulation online, including drinking bleach or the fact that there are no suburbs in Australia – both are obviously wrong.

On Friday last week, Facebook said it would “remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been reported by leading global health organizations and local health agencies and could harm people who believe them.”

Twitter announced that “the search prompt in key countries around the world should be customized to provide key health sources for the search for terms related to the novel #corona virus.”

DEATH TARGETS SARS

Dr.’s statements Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday was interrupted by a coughing fit, but the WHO chief assured the meeting that there was no cause for concern.

“It’s not a corona,” he said.

He spoke of the fact that the death toll in China rose to over 360 and exceeded the death toll due to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the period 2002-03.

The number of infections in China also increased significantly on Monday, at 17,200.

The 57 confirmed new deaths on Monday were the largest increase since the virus was discovered late last year in downtown Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals to a market in humans.

The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries, including Australia, although many governments have imposed unprecedented travel bans on people from China.

The first foreign death from the virus was reported in the Philippines on Sunday.

The world’s youngest coronavirus patient, a 9-month-old baby, has also reportedly recovered from the disease in Beijing.

The WHO declared the crisis last week a so-called international public health emergency (PHEIC), with Dr. Tedros reiterated that the rare statement was not accepted due to a lack of trust in China’s handling of the situation.

It was “largely due to signs of human-to-human transmission outside of China and our concern about what could happen if the virus spreads to a country with a weaker health system,” he said.

The WHO also advised against “taking measures that unnecessarily affect international travel and trade,” at a time when a large number of countries are advising against traveling to China and even closing their borders for foreign travelers.

