advertisement

The White Rock Whalers put a little more on the ice this month, with three of their last five games spent overtime – including two in the final week.

On Monday, the junior hockey team ‘B’ won a 3-2 victory over the Abbotsford Pilots – with lead scorer Chris Fortems highlighting the winner in the extra-sudden death frame.

advertisement

Just two days ago, the Whalers opted for a single point in a 5-4 overtime loss to Aldergrove Kodiaks.

In early January, the Whalers opened the 2020 part of their season with another OT competition, winning 3-2 on the road to their next rival Surrey Knights on January 3.

In the midst of games that required extra time, White Rock lost to Mission City Outlaws and defeated the Langley Trappers.

• READ ALSO: “Month on the Move” to shake the White Rock Whalers

In Monday’s win, White Rock took a 1-0 lead from the first interception, with Reegan House scoring less than two minutes into the game.

Abbotsford responded in the middle of the second period, however, scoring a pair of games within a minute of each other – including one in the power play – to take the lead.

Samuel Dowell, a co-op caller, scored for White Rock in the third to tie the game, sending it overtime.

For Dowell, a 17-year-old Surrey native, the goal was his first in the PJHL; this season, he has also seen action as an associate player with the Delta Ice Hawks and Abbotsford.

Overall, the second-year Whalers sit in fourth place in the Tom Shaw Conference of the Pacific Pacific Junior Hockey League with a record of 21-15-0-2 (loss-loss-tie-overtime loss). They are firmly four points in the Delta in fifth and four behind the Grandview Steelers for third.

Although the teams are tightly knit together at the Shaw Conference – with the exception of Vancouver Vampouver with a Northern loss – the Whalers have more points than four teams at the PJHL’s Harold Brittain Conference, and given the rules of the play-off intersection of league, a post-season country season seems likely for the crew of the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

The Whalers are back in action Saturday at the White Rock Centennial Arena, hosting the Surrey Knights at 7:30 p.m. They will also play at home against North Vancouver on Monday.

Game of prospects

A pair of White Rock Whalers – Fortems and quarterback Bryce Margetson – were part of the PJHL team in the Prospects game earlier this month, which saw the youngest of the Mainland League players, aged 16-18, travel to Nanaimo to take top prospects from the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

The Island team won the game 7-4.

Fortems, 17, is in his rookie season with the Whalers, and he leads the team in scoring with 43 points in 37 games.

Margetson, also 17, is in his first full season with White Rock, having played nine games with the team last season. The Surrey native has two goals and 15 points in 36 games this season, and is one of the team’s most reliable defenders.

sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement