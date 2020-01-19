advertisement

January 19, 2020 Johnna Crider

The White House recently abolished tax credits for green energy, which is really not surprising in the light of its clean energy record.

At the end of 2019, the White House decided to reduce tax credits for solar energy and electric vehicles from a spending agreement of $ 1.37 trillion. Proponents believed they won legal support for clean energy tax breaks, but it didn’t seem to matter, since the White House rejected those incentives, crushing the extensions to the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and the federal EV income tax credit. Allegedly abolishing these very popular tax incentives for cleantech was a crucial requirement of the White House to sign the $ 1.37 trillion budget.

The energy incentive package also included credits for energy storage and offshore wind and entered the final stages of budget discussions. The only winner was wind – it was given a temporary extension of the Production Tax Credit (PTC).

The White House’s decision not to allow these cleantech tax credits is another point in a long series of points that indicates how little the GOP seems to care about clean energy, the environment, and even our own food safety.

Looking at their track record, we can see that this government has chosen to abandon the Paris climate agreement, reversed several initiatives that contain stricter regulations for dangerous chemicals and toxins, and even changed school menus to increase junk food and less vegetables – undoing a popular initiative of First Lady, Michelle Obama.

The USDA said this would give schools more flexibility, “because they know their children best.” It’s great that they know their children, but children still need to eat healthy food. Strangely enough, this proposal was also announced on Mrs. Obama’s birthday. Maybe it’s just a small mix of politics crossed with childishness, and the government’s obsession to undo what the previous one had done. Yet those who suffer the most are everyone.

I tell everyone in part because America is still seen as a world leader. People follow leaders. And if America undoes all the good that it has tried to do because one government wants to succeed another, then other countries can follow. And this harms the environment more than the administration already has – and our health on the road.

The strange thing is that these policies to protect our health, improve our health and stimulate a cleantech economy in the 21st century are supporters of both Republican and Democratic voters – but Republicans in power in DC decide against their voters .

I just hope that the next president can help us to heal and resolve our problems on both sides.

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 on ‘Believe in the good’.

