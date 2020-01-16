advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House broke federal law by denying security assistance to Ukraine, an action central to the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said a federal surveillance agency.

The Government Accountability Office said in a report that the Office of Management and Budget had broken the law by blocking aid, which Congress passed less than a year ago, saying that “the president is not not vested with the power to ignore or change such “The aid in question was suspended last summer on the orders of Trump, but was released in September after a whistleblower complaint was made public.

The independent agency, which reports to Congress, said the OMB had violated the Impoundment Control Law by delaying Congress-approved security assistance for Ukraine for “political reasons Rather than for technical budgetary needs.

advertisement

“Faithful enforcement of the law does not allow the president to substitute his own political priorities for those that Congress has promulgated,” the agency’s legal counsel, Thomas Armstrong, wrote in the report.

Democrats in Capitol Hill seized the report as evidence of a lawless white house. headed by Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who is a key figure in the Trump dismissal investigation. He is still officially the director of OMB.

“Congress is making funding decisions, and the Trump administration’s illegal impoundment of these vital national security funds has been a brazen attack on the checks and balances inherent in our democracy,” said committee chair House credits, Nita Lowey, DN.Y. “Given that this illegal conduct threatened our security and undermined our elections, I am even more convinced that the House has chosen the right path by removing President Trump. No one is above the law. “

OMB argued that the suspension was appropriate and necessary.

“We do not agree with the GAO’s opinion. The OMB uses its allocation power to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent properly in accordance with the priorities of the president and the law,” said the OMB spokesperson, Rachel Semmel.

Trump was removed from office last month for abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals when he refused aid, and for obstructing congressional investigation. The Senate is scheduled to begin its trial on Thursday.

The GAO finding concludes that the White House budget office “withheld the funds for an unauthorized reason in violation” of the Impoundment Control Act, a federal law that requires the executive branch to spend money allocated by Congress.

The law on the control of impoundment is rigorously respected by the persons in charge of career in the budgetary offices of the agencies, which can be faced with serious difficulties to violate it.

advertisement