For the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation (WBF), it was another year in which charities were donated to charities across the corridor for more than $ 250,000.

“We had a record year for both major events (TELUS Golf Classic and TELUS Winter Classic), in which we were able to award (more) money than before in our regular funding cycle, and were thrilled to be able to do so,” said Mei Madden, Managing Director of the WBF ,

While Whistler agencies have received the most money in the past, Squamish has taken the lead in recent years, driven by larger grants for things like the Sea-to-Sky Hospice Center, Centrepoint, and the Under-One-Roof project, said Madden.

In the last funding cycle, the Don Ross Middle School received the largest grant from Squamish. $ 40,000 went to the third phase of the outdoor revitalization project, which includes a game structure and play equipment.

“We have already funded most of the recipients, but some of the notable new ones are the First Nations Snowboard Team and the Squamish Minor Hockey Association. Our funding this year has been a good cross-section of organizations and communities,” said Madden.

“Sometimes there is a misunderstanding that we mainly fund Whistler, but it’s really a sea-to-sky corridor.”

Near Whistler, the Spearhead Huts Society (SHS) received just over $ 30,000 to purchase furniture, sleeping and hiking gear, safety equipment, and program supplies for the alpine youth room Mischa Arnott at the Kees and Claire Memorial Spearhead Hut.

“The grants from the WB Foundation were very helpful for us and the project and we will continue to apply for funding for other elements of the hut (Kees and Claire) and the overall project if we add the necessary components and amenities (such as water and water) Solar, “said SHS Chairman Jayson Faulkner.

“The WB Foundation has been a great partner with their trust and support over the years.”

Other Whistler recipients included Arts Whistler ($ 28,000 for a theater sound upgrade at the Maury Young Arts Center), Whistler Mountain Ski Club ($ 25,000 for a gym renovation project) and Whistler Search and Rescue ($ 25,000 for the Purchase a new truck), Zero Ceiling ($ 25,000 for housing support), and the Whistler Adaptive Sports Program (just over $ 8,000 for seating ski gear).

“The WBF grant is hugely important and ultimately allows us to further develop our programs and give athletes the opportunity to train at the highest level of their sport,” said Mark, managing director of Whistler Mountain Ski Club Tilston, adding that the total cost of the project will be approximately $ 50,000.

“Most of the work has been completed and the remaining renovation work should be completed by spring to use the summer training facilities.”

In the north, the X’etolacw Community School in Mount Currie received $ 11,100 to build an outdoor education structure, while the Pemberton and District Museum and Archive Society and the Pemberton Valley Trails Association each received $ 6,000.

The Pemberton Secondary School, the Alzheimer Society of BC, the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Pickleball Squamish, the Whistler Sailing Association, the Skate Sea2Sky Club, the Whistler Nordics Ski Club, the Simon Fraser University and the Spring Creek Community have also received grants School, Spud Valley Nordic Association and the Whistler Skating Club.

The foundation has also channeled all donations from Whistler Blackcomb employees to the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation Environmental Fund, which supports environmental projects in the Sea to Sky corridor.

“When we review incoming applications, we are definitely following our mandate to improve the living conditions of the residents of the Sea to Sky corridor,” said Madden.

“We focus on health, health services, education, leisure, art and culture, and the environment, with a focus on youth and family programs.”

Since 1992, the EAER has provided grants in excess of $ 14 million.

The next big fundraiser is the TELUS Winter Classic on March 6th and 7th.

More details can be found at

www.whistlerblackcombfoundation.com.

