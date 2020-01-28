advertisement

It is a story of success, greed and failure. It is the story that is as old as time: someone who has developed from nothing to the top of the world. It is the story of Adam Neumann, WeWork’s CEO, who once exceeded $ 47 billion in value before being released from the company and, as the reports suggest, fleeing the country.

The WeWork story has now become established as a warning story. For the uninitiated, the company rose with great speed thanks to the personality of Neumann. The business model required Neumann and co-founder Miguel McKelvey to rent temporary office space to freelancers, start-ups and others who needed a job.

For those who became loyal WeWork fans, the company offered more than just a desk, chair, and an available power source. It also provided a social work environment and allowed many to escape the busy chatting of cafes or other public places where they had previously looked for work.

However, the descent from WeWork was just as quick. Fast Company announced that the sale started on August 14 with the publication of We Company’s IPO prospectus. It revealed a dire financial situation that included losses of $ 900 million for the first half of 2019 and breathtaking leasing commitments of $ 47 billion. Revenues doubled annually, but expenditures were so high that, regardless of how much they grew, they basically lost one dollar for every dollar they earned.

Aside from dollar signs and earnings, there was another troubling part of the We Company regarding its culture and Neumann worship. Corporate governance even gave his wife the opportunity to name his successor if anything ever happened to him. As Mohamed A. El-Erian suspected in the Australian financial review, “this points to the distorting effects of startups that are not yet able to handle a size shift in operations and investment throwing a lot of money too soon. It shows the downside of a founding personality cult that, if it goes wrong, can endanger the entire company. ”

Neumann was certainly a CEO who lived by his own rules. Stories have surfaced in which he reports extensively about his tenure at the company, which includes marijuana, a private jet, a bizarre family dynamic and a lot of famous friends. This story is now the basis for a new six-part series from the podcast network Wondery. The WeCrashed series, moderated by David Brown of Business Wars, will reveal a story about “hubris and excess” that “explains how this technical” unicorn “plunged from a dream into a disaster.”

According to Hernan Lopez, founder and CEO of Wondery, WeCrashed will include an exclusive tape and interview that offers Neumann’s fall from grace and insights into his childhood through exclusive tapes and interviews.

In an interview with Fast Company, Lopez said: “We may be the first to bring a story from the beginning to the end of WeWork’s rise and fall: what went right, what went wrong, and why. I think what the audience will find is a very convincing story about the excess, which, like many surplus stories, we could easily have seen in retrospect. ”

