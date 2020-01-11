advertisement

A new version of Gatebox’s virtual assistant, a Japanese device that combines smart home device technology with a holographic companion, is conquering the Western market, though not before a significant aesthetic and technological decline.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBOXQz7OHqQ (/ embed)

According to Engadget, the device will be brought to the West by the Keyshare Innovation Group in collaboration with a New Zealand developer who has been tasked with “creating Gatebox’s AI assistants from scratch”.

advertisement

As part of this remodeling, the blue-haired anime girl Hikari with a programmed personality was replaced by generic, lifeless attempts to develop realistic models of men and women.

As Engadget editor-in-chief Chris Velazco said, this was done to “make it palatable to the western world”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMjm_HNZEgI (/ embed)

Aside from the obvious aesthetic changes, Velazco also notices that the technology itself is fading compared to its Japanese counterpart. “Instead of using this more complex projection technology, it is actually just a tablet in a housing with sensors attached directly to it. “

A concrete release schedule for these devices has not been announced publicly, but Velazco claims the manufacturer will “roll these things out on a particular cruise line in a few months.”

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

About the author

advertisement