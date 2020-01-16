advertisement

Broadstone City Center is one of the new generation of high-end apartment buildings that have emerged in West Palm Beach in recent years. Monthly rentals range from $ 1,525 for the cheapest studio to $ 2,915 for the most expensive two-bedroom apartment.

Broadstone City Center, one of the new luxury apartment complexes in downtown West Palm Beach, has just been sold for $ 103.5 million according to real estate reports.

The 315-unit complex was completed in 2018. The new owner is Nuveen Real Estate in Miami. The seller was Alliance Residential from Phoenix.

These prices show that property developers are targeting “tenants of choice” – a new niche in the housing market made up of tenants who can afford to buy but not own it.

With mortgage rates still low, wealthy consumers can buy. Taking out $ 400,000 on a 3.75 percent 30-year mortgage would require a monthly principal and interest payment of $ 1,852, well below the monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment.

Nevertheless, the Americans have cooled somewhat when they own their own homes. The US home ownership rate in the third quarter of 2019 was 64.8 percent, well below the record high of 69.2 percent in 2004. Many real estate experts believe that millennials are less likely to buy houses than their baby boomer parents, who believed that paying a landlord was like throwing money away.

This is part of what drives the apartment boom in downtown West Palm Beach. Loftin Place, Park-Line and The Alexander – units that rent up to $ 4,000 per month – have already been completed.

251 new rental units are under construction on the site of the former town hall. And Related Cos. Hopes to build a 21-story apartment complex on the site of the former Macy’s store on Rosemary Square.

Broadstone City Center’s retail price is nearly $ 329,000 per unit. In 2017, Loftin Place sold 259 units for $ 63.5 million or $ 245,000 per door.

“High quality assets in prime infill locations such as Broadstone City Center continue to attract a variety of private, international and institutional investors,” said Hampton Beebe of Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily, the commercial real estate company that brokered the business.

