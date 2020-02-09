advertisement

Joy as Felista Di Superstar wins Kampala parents’ school scholarship, joins Fresh Kid

KAMPALA – The director of the Ruparelia Foundation, Rajiv Ruparelia, proposed Monday, February 3, to sponsor Ugandan rapper Felista Di Superstar, alias Faith Nanyanzi, in primary education.

The businessman – through his Ruparelia Foundation unveiled Felista at Kampala Parents School on Monday – offering the young rapper a full scholarship until the seventh grade.

Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies

Kenya’s former president Moi died on Monday evening (PHOTO / File).

NAIROBI – Former President of Kenya Daniel Arap Moi has died. Moi, 95, died Monday night in Nairobi hospital.

His death was announced Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta who extended his condolences to the family. Mr. Moi was to be 96 years old in September.

Kenzo meets Kadaga and calls on government to reward successful artists

Singer Eddy Kenzo poses for a photo with President Kadaga after a meeting on Monday (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – Popular singer Edrisah Musuuza and Eddy Kenzo urged Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to speak with the executive to ensure that artists who raise the Ugandan flag high on the international stage are rewarded for improving the image of Uganda abroad.

Kenzo pleaded on Monday February 3 during a meeting with President Kadaga in Parliament to inform Parliament of his achievements in the entertainment industry by defending his use of Luganda, noting that his consistency in the use of Luganda is l one of the ways to promote Uganda to the world.

Four Kayihura co-defendants released on bail

Kayihura’s four co-defendants on the general martial martial before their bail (PHOTO / PML Daily).

KAMPALA – On February 4, the Makidye General Court Martial released on bail four people accused of assisting and encouraging the abduction of Rwandan refugees with former IGP Kale Kayihura.

The group appeared before a panel of seven members led by Lieutenant-General Andrew Gutti two years later, who granted them a non-monetary bond of Shs10million and their sureties a bond of Shs20million.

Government Launches UGX15b To Control Locusts

Insects devour crops, Kenya being one of the worst affected countries (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – A budget of 15 billion UGX has been set aside as a contingency to combat the spread of locusts, said general accountant Lawrence Semakula.

When appearing before the central government’s public accounts committee, Semakula said the funds should be drawn from the reserve fund, in case the destructive insects pass from Kenya.

With senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Semakula was chaired by the ministry’s permanent secretary and secretary to the treasury, Keith Muhakanizi.

Parliament suspends new education program

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga instructed the Ministry of Education and Sports to conduct nationwide consultations with all stakeholders on the new high school curriculum before enrolling it in schools .

His directive follows support for a motion by Nandala Mafabi (MP for West Budadiri) asking Parliament to end the system after members raised a number of questions in a statement tabled by Rosemary Seninde, Minister of ‘State in Primary Education.

Kanyamunyu trial: declaration of fatal dying contradiction comes to the fore

Wednesday, Kanyamunyu (R) and his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari. Photo by Michael Kakumirizi (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Trial of Kampala businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu and his Burundian girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari resumed in Kampala on Tuesday, as a sixth witness testified that the late Kenneth Akena had told him a bad crime scene in his declaration of death.

The sixth witness, John Paul Nyeko, a cousin of the late Kenneth Akena, revealed in court that Akena had told him that he had been killed after scratching a car while trying to park in Game stores in Lugogo.

The witness appeared before the criminal court of the High Court to testify in a case in which the businessman Kanyamunyu, his Burundian girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu are accused of the murder of Akena in November 2016.

Kadaga approves censorship of Minister Tumwine

Security Minister General Elly Tumwine during a parliamentary session (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga approved a motion that would speed up the censorship process for Security Minister General Elly Tumwine for contempt of parliament after report implicated him in blocking committee members Parliament’s human rights policy against access to safe houses during the Committee’s investigation into allegations of torture by security agents.

The motion to censure Tumwine followed a report tabled by Nantume Egunyu (MP Buvuma Woman), who also serves as chair of the Human Rights Committee, accusing General Tumwine of using his office to frustrate the work of the committee, but the same mission had been approved by August. House.

The Ministry of Health gets vaccinated and transport equipment worth UGX 33b

Some of the 657 motorcycles Mistry of Health has received (PHOTO / courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Health received vaccination and transport equipment worth Shs33bn purchased by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with the support of the Global Vaccine Alliance and the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI).

The equipment includes; 657 motorcycles, 996 solar refrigerators, 10 generators, vaccine carriers and coolers.

Coronavirus Kills Whistleblower Chinese Doctor

Li Wenliang contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital (PHOTO / File).

BEIJING – A Chinese doctor who tried to issue the first warning about the deadly coronavirus epidemic has died, the hospital said.

Li Wenliang contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital.

He sent a warning to his medical colleagues on December 30, but the police told him to stop “making false comments.”

Obore said to stay on leave as labor dispute takes a new turn

Parliamentary Communications Director Chris Obore (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Parliament extended the leave of the director of communications and public affairs, Chris Obore until an unknown date, pending a final decision by the parliamentary committee.

The latest development on Obore’s woes was contained in a letter from the Clerk of Parliament, Jane Kibirige, dated February 5, 2019, after the 144 days he was supposed to be on vacation.

UBTEB publishes 2019 exam results

Friday, the president of the board of directors of UBTEB, Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha (L), presents the results to the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, in the auditorium of the president’s office (PHOTO / with the permission).

KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has published the results of the November / December 2019 end-of-program exams for the Uganda Community Polytechnics Certificate (UCPC) and Advanced Craft Programs.

The 15th series of final year exams from UBTEB took place from November 18 to December 14, 2019.

The results were presented to the First Lady and Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, by the chairman of the board of UBTEB, Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha, in the auditorium of the president’s office.

Eng. Kaggwa Sewankambo replaces Mutabazi as interim executive director of UCC

As of February 10, 2020, ing. Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo, Director of Engineering and Communication Infrastructure, will take on the interim executive management (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – ICT Minister Judith Nabakooba has chosen Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo to replace Eng Godfrey Mutabaazi, whose contract as executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has expired.

Minister Nabakooba, in a letter dated Friday, February 7, 2020, said the engineer. Kaggwa Sewankambo, who was director of engineering and communications infrastructure, served in the interim until the appointment of a technical director.

