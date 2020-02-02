advertisement

Justice Chibita hands over DPP office

KAMPALA —Judge Mike J. Chibita handed over the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Monday, January 27, 2020 to Mr. Charles Elem, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Justice Chibita, who became director of public prosecutions in 2013, was recently appointed a judge of the Supreme Court.

He held this position for six years, during which he made various reforms which earned him praise for, in particular, the regional offices, the introduction of backlog reduction strategies, the implementation of the revised structure. the BDPP and the prosecution management system (PROCAMIS), among others.

UPDF Jet Ranger Crashes in Gomba, Kills All Members on Board

Lt. Benon Wakalo, from Manafwa district in eastern Uganda, and Maj Naome Karungi, who died with a UPDF Jet Ranger (PHOTO / courtesy).

GOMBA – The Uganda People Defense Air Force (UPDAF), an AF302 military jet ranger, crashed in Gomba.

Brig. Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesman, said that a military helicopter had crashed in Gomba on Tuesday morning – killing the pilot and another crew member.

Cabinet to investigate allegations of UPDF torture on lakes

The UPDF has long been accused of torturing citizens on lakes (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Defense and Veterans Affairs Minister Adolf Mwesige revealed that the cabinet had set up a committee to investigate allegations of torture against the military encountered among residents of the country’s fishing communities and to study the resolution of Parliament to suspend all fisheries protection operations of the UPDF unit on the main bodies of water.

Mwesige made the revelation during Tuesday’s plenary session where he said the cabinet was considering Parliament’s resolutions and had decided to create a committee chaired by Minister of State for Fisheries, Bright Rwamirama, to study the resolution.

MEPs reject proposed 2021 election budget cuts

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija (R) explains to the parliamentary committee under the eyes of the boss of the EC, Judge Byabakama (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Legislators rejected a proposal by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to reduce the budget of the Electoral Commission (EC) for the general elections of 2021.

The Minister of Finance, the Hon. Matia Kasaija told deputies of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on January 28, 2020, that the EC budget for the elections would be revised due to cash flow constraints.

Vision Group CEO Kabushenga admits print media is struggling

Kabushenga called while welcoming a visiting ICT ministry delegation led by MP Mityana Woman and ICT minister Nabakooba, who visited the state-of-the-art printer, newsrooms, and more (PHOTO / New Vision).

KAMPALA – Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga called on Information and Communications Technology Minister Judith Nabakooba to find incentives to keep traditional journalism relevant, especially for languages local people who he says have a wider audience – admitting that traditional printing is bad for the online age.

The UCAA donates medical equipment to the regional referral hospital of Entebbe

L / R. Professor David Kakuba, Director General of the UCAA, hands over a patient monitor to the Deputy Medical Director of the Regional Reference Hospital of Entebbe, Dr Martin Opumar. Photos of Eve Muganga (PHOTO / Courtesy).

ENTEBBE – The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) donated medical equipment to the Entebbe Regional Reference Hospital on Wednesday January 29, 2020.

The ceremony, in which the Entebbe Regional Reference Hospital and the UCCA staff participated, saw the delivery of two oxygen concentrators, two patient monitors, a refrigerator, two mattresses. patient and related miscellaneous items.

Parliament approves traffic and road safety law

In the new law on traffic and road safety, road users must come to the aid of accident victims (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Parliament adopted the 2018 amendment bill on traffic and road safety, with MEPs rejecting a clause which obliges road users to help victims of accidents.

The bill presented by the government aims to strengthen the regulation of road transport and the management of road safety in the country while meeting existing challenges such as new and emerging trends, increasing the number of road users. road, including motorcycles, the increase in road accidents and the need to comply with regional and international agreements to which Uganda is a signatory.

I will not be pressured to open the border with Uganda – Kagame

President Paul Kagame said he was not yet comfortable allowing his people to come to Uganda (PHOTO / courtesy).

KIGALI – Those hoping for normalization of relations between Uganda and Rwanda will have to wait a little longer after President Paul Kagame said that there was a lot to do before allowing its citizens to travel to Uganda.

Speaking to more than 60 diplomats in Kigali on Wednesday evening, Kagame said he could not rush to open the border while hundreds of Rwandans were still detained in Ugandan prisons.

Odonga Otto hospitalized after a fight with another MP

MP Odonga Otto was admitted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Odonga Otto, MP for Aruu County, was hospitalized at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala after being beaten by his colleague Anthony Akol from Kilak.

The fight, which started on the premises of the Parliament in the dovecote hall on Thursday January 30, 2020, started after Akol accused Otto of withdrawing him from the campaign for government compensation for disputed land in Lakang in the district of Amuru.

Man killed as police foil attempted robbery of MUBS students’ home

A pistol bearing the serial number UG POL 12084537 00236 that the deceased attempted to seize from the guard was found after being partially damaged by the deceased (PHOTO / Courtesy).

NAKAWA – In the early hours of Friday, January 31, 2020, the police foiled an attempted theft from the Land Mark Hostel Nakawa in an anti-crime operation.

Metropolitan Kampala spokesman Luke Oweyisigire said that police at Bugolobi Police Station had received information about an alleged shooting attack on the students’ homes before responding immediately to the scene.

Oweyisigire said that at approximately 5:30 a.m., three (3) unknown thugs illegally entered the Land Mark Hostel in Nakawa, a hotel that mainly houses students from Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

UNEB reports 2019 UCE results

KAMPALA – Friday morning, Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, released the results of the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Examination (UCE) from the office of the President Auditorium in Kampala.

Professor Mary Akwakol, President of UNEB, presented the results to Mr. Museveni for publication

A total of 337,697 candidates registered to take the 2019 Ugandan Examination Certificate (UCE) in 3,531 centers across the country.

Three East African Airlines Suspend Flights To China Due To Growing Coronavirus Threat

Kenya Airways has also suspended flights to China (PHOTO / File).

BEIJING – Three East African airlines have suspended flights to China in response to the growing threat of the coronavirus, which has spread to all regions of China and about 20 other countries.

The first was Air Tanzania, which announced on Wednesday that it had postponed its first Air Tanzania flight to China, scheduled for February.

Kenya Airways then followed suit, saying it had made the decision after consultations with the government, through the Ministry of Health and Foreign Affairs.

Ugandan Catholic priest found dead in his room in the United States

Rev Fr. Dr Vincent Musabyimana died in the United States (PHOTO / File).

KABALE – The Catholic Diocese of Kabale mourned one of their priests who died on Wednesday in the United States.

Rev Fr. Dr. Vincent Musabyimana was found dead in his room in the United States where he had gone during this vacation.

