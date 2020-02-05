advertisement

The tough season in the past two weeks has hit San Miguel Alab Pilipinas hard when the Filipino ball club suffered the worst loss in the Asean Basketball League late Tuesday evening at Maba Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

After a slow performance by the road team, the KL Dragons defeated the 91-63 year old Alab Pilipinas and snatched the winning streak of the Filipinos.

Alab did not seem to be gaining momentum on both sides as he shot poorly and also had difficulty stopping KL imports Will Artino and Cade Davis in an unforgettable performance.

advertisement

Constancy has remained an issue for coach Jimmy Alapag and his team, as there was little energy after a busy season.

“We have been up and down in the past two weeks and it is something we need to address,” said Alapag.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement