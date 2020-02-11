advertisement

This won’t be your grandmother’s polling station.

In fact, preparation for the March 3 presidential election in LA County will be like no other in the region this year.

Tool Box’s Luis Marquez is testing a new electronic voting machine with a demo ballot in the Chatsworth coworking space on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, during the LA County Registrar’s pop-up demo. Neighborhood polling stations will be replaced by regional voting centers that will be open for elections next month for 11 days. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

This is because LA County from Pomona to Chatsworth and East LA to South Bay is in the middle of a world-changing turn of how, when and where the district’s voters will cast their votes. Proponents say that the new system, which cost $ 290-300 million to implement, could become a model for a nation that already has a voting infrastructure in the area of ​​conflict between concerns about trustworthy hacking during the 2016 poll and the recent collapse of the Knows Iowa Caucus technologies.

Neighboring polling stations – with which the district’s 5.4 million registered voters have grown – are disappearing and are being replaced by almost 1,000 regional polling stations that are intended as one-stop shops for voting.

Some are opened 10 days before election day (February 22 to March 3), others four days before election day (February 29 to March 3).

For weeks, LA County election officials have been involved in a comprehensive information campaign in the region, from neighborhood meetings to the board of directors, as well as an extensive media hype. The message: The new polling centers – and the new voting machines inside – are accessible, secure and user-friendly and are not subject to the vulnerabilities of a private company, government officials said.

And then there is the potential to increase voter turnout with hope.

“We don’t lose polling stations,” said Dean Logan of LA County, who mobilizes an army of 12,000 to 14,000 volunteers for the effort. “We win electoral centers.”

Logan told the Board of Supervisors last month: “There is no wrong place to vote in LA County anymore. Every place in LA County is the right place to vote. “

“Where the people are”

The huge county is not the first to use polling stations, and not alone this year to get the polling center’s approach on the road.

Inspired by the Voter’s Choice Act 2016, 15 of the 58 Californian districts have already implemented this strategy or are initiating such centers in March: Los Angeles, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Tuolumne.

However, LA County is the largest county that has so far adopted an important principle of the new electoral law: giving voters the choice of how, when and where they want to vote by either giving them the option to send an email to cast them or cast a vote in an electoral center in their county.

Ultimately, some of the polling stations might look familiar. Churches, community facilities, schools, clinics, libraries … even the huge LA County Fairgrounds in Pomona. However, the idea of ​​the new system is that voters can do anything that has to do with voting in any place that is not far from home.

You should already have your ballot paper via email. In LA County, they went to all registered voters last week, 29 days before the election.

It is estimated that 63% of Los Angeles County voters vote by post with handwritten ballot papers, the State Secretary said. And that number will increase, officials say. Voters can drop this ballot in designated boxes at locations such as libraries and court buildings in the county, or take it to one of the new voting centers.

If you would like to vote personally, you can vote in one of these centers up to 10 days before the election. Voters can expect mailers from the registrar list where all of these new voting centers are located, including the 11-day and 4-day centers closest to them. The locations are online at lavote.net. Residents can also pick up replacement voices in the centers so that provisional votes are no longer required.

The change means fewer polling stations overall and may mean that the place where you have voted for years is no longer open and that some voters may be rubbing in the wrong direction.

A August 2017 UC Davis survey found that 61% of California voters disliked the idea of ​​building polling stations instead of neighborhood polling stations. The survey found that only 28% liked the idea. Respondents seemed to like the idea of ​​more polling stations closer to their homes.

The majority of voters who travel to their polling station for 10 minutes or less did not like the idea of ​​polling stations.

However, officials hope that the end of the one-day live voting and the flexibility of the new centers will convince voters.

“The more options we give voters, the greater the chance that people will be able to vote,” said Logan.

Inside, the centers don’t look the same.

According to Logan, if you vote in person, you will come in, a staff member will greet you and lead you to get your paper ballot and then to one of the new devices. These old punches or markers -a-dot ballots and machines are being replaced by a ballot marker that is anchored by an adjustable touchscreen and a control panel that enables voters to access the ballot in 13 languages.

On the touch screen you will:

Choose a language;

You can choose a text and a screen size.

Insert the ballot.

Then go through the ballot and vote using the on-screen prompts with your finger.

When you are finished, you can check your vote (no time limit).

Print out the ballot.

Check it again on paper;

Then reinsert the paper to cast the ballot (no longer lead your ballot to a table with volunteers).

Voters can give voters a ballot paper that is appropriate for their community, with their candidates, at each center, not just at the location closest to where they live.

Officials say the device is self-contained, so on-screen instructions can guide voters through the process without any help.

An audio headset enables voters to hear the ballot if preferred.

In the old school poll, voters with mobility or visual impairments were asked to go to a separate voting booth. No more, officials say.

A diagram of LA County’s new ballot machines. (LA County Registrar)

Several local stakeholders have touted the potential of the new system. Many see it as a model that “could and should go nationally” and can woo voters with physical disabilities or from low-income communities.

“The big issue in the history of our country is who can govern. And the history of our country is the expansion of opportunities to participate in representative democracy, ”said Rev. Tom Carey, Lincoln Heights Epiphany Church, which is a four-day election center this year. Carey spoke to the Board of Supervisors during a recent center update. “The more people participate, the better representative democracy works.”

The “Next” button v. “More”

Even if advocates appreciate the potential of the system, there is concern that it could shorten and confuse many of the county’s 3 million residents who they say will vote. This concern extends to candidates in smaller cities, where only a small number of votes could separate the candidates in finals, critics say.

It’s about the “MORE” and “NEXT” buttons on the voting machine’s touchscreen:

“More” means “see more candidates in that particular race.”

“Next” means “Continue to the next page”.

However, the city of Beverly Hills has filed a lawsuit saying the system – known as Voting Solutions for All People (VSAP) – is flawed because voters accidentally press “NEXT” instead of “MORE” , not everyone sees candidates in a particular race. Concerns have surfaced after the recent sham elections, officials said.

The city of Beverly Hills is one of 28 cities in the county that have reportedly merged their local elections with the nationwide area codes.

“In this urban competition, five candidates stand in a single election for two seats on the Beverly Hills City Council,” the lawsuit said.

“We are deeply concerned that the new … system will disenfranchise voters,” said Laurence S. Wiener, Beverly Hills prosecutor. “All candidates should be presented to voters in a fair and transparent manner. Because the system is currently designed, a voter may not notice that he is avoiding additional candidates. We believe that this problem can be solved easily. “

Beverly Hills asks a judge to order the county to hide the “Next” button until the voter has switched to the last page of this single race and has looked at all the candidates. Alternatively, the city requests that instructions appear on the first screen indicating that there may be more candidates than the first four and that “more” must be selected to view all choices.

District officials had similar concerns.

But Logan, who said the system is really years of development, said the designers did their best to improve the “MORE” button on the screen, based on these concerns, to keep them in the middle of the text Place a yellow line on the screen flashing or pulsing around the word ring.

Based on this fix, Logan told supervisors at a recent meeting based on results of recent tests, “We believe voters have been able to control this function fairly well.”

Logan also referred to Alex Padilla’s recent conditional certification of the LA County system by Secretary of State. Padilla praised it as “a big step forward in modernizing the elections in Los Angeles County, where some of the state’s oldest voting machines were located.”

Padilla announced in a statement that voters who are against the use of a voting machine can also request a paper ballot paper that they can mark by hand. In these polls, voters may have to write the names of the candidates by hand, he said.

Everyone, from Padilla to Logan to the pastor of Lincoln Heights, emphasized that the ballot paper itself is still paper.

The marking devices are electronic tablets, but are not connected to the Internet, are not used for counting votes and are not allowed to store any data, emphasized Padilla’s office. District officials will continue to list the votes in tabular form by counting the ballot papers created by the devices and submitted by voters. Padilla also found that the system was tested for functionality, accessibility, disk management, and security.

Use this interactive map to find the closest polling station for the March 3 elections in Los Angeles County:

City News Service contributed to this story.

