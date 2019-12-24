advertisement

If you are a smart shopper following BGR deals, you know that there will still be great new deals that are constantly appearing between now and the end of the year. Among them are new deals on two of the most popular devices that Amazon makes. The company has just returned its Kindle deals that ended a few weeks ago. Grab a new $ 130 Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $ 99.99 or the $ 90 Brand New Kindle for $ 69.99, and you have a fantastic gift for yourself now that you’ve finally finished all your vacation shopping. You will also receive a $ 5 free e-credit if you activate one of the two Kindle models!

Kindle Paperwhite

Now available in Black or Twilight Blue

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite to date – with a flat front design and a 300 ppi glare-free screen that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you are free to read and relax on the beach, by the pool or in the bathtub.

Enjoy twice as much storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics and audio books.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts for weeks, not hours.

With the built-in adjustable light you can read inside and outside day and night.

Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus more than a million titles at $ 2.99 or less.

Completely new Kindle

With the adjustable front light you can read comfortably for hours – indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Specially built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free screen that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read no distractions. Highlight passages, search definitions, translate words and adjust the text size without leaving the page.

Choose from millions of books, newspapers and audio books. Kindle has thousands of titles, so you can take your library with you.

With Prime Reading Prime members read for free with unlimited access to more than a thousand titles.

A single battery charge lasts for weeks, not hours.

Enjoy more books with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to seamlessly switch between reading and listening.

