From the facial scanner that will control to some camera attendees – everywhere to digital productions, the CES gadget display is all-encompassing in surveillance technology – whether you call it that or not.

Housed in the “smart home” and “smart city” showrooms at the widespread consumer technology conference in Las Vegas are devices that see, hear, and track people they encounter. Some of them also analyze their appearance and behavior. The on-screen technology includes car eyelid tracking camera cameras to prevent distracted and complete “fast DNA” driving for identifying a person from a sample swab.

All of these talking speakers, door cameras and fitness trackers come with the promise of making life easier or more fun, but they are also potentially powerful spying tools. And skeptics who raise concerns about privacy and security can easily drown out in the glowing spectacle of joy technology.

“Many, many terrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,” said Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Frontier Electronics Foundation, who is speaking at a panel on the future of internet-connected devices. “It’s often about hypnotizing the next thing you can buy and not considering trading actions.”

The event runs from Tuesday to Friday after two days of media deliberation. The annual showcase is where big companies and startups discover and promote their latest devices, many packed with microphones, cameras and artificial intelligence. Although weighted towards the consumer market, many of what emerges can also be useful for law enforcement, not to mention prying employers or heavy-handed governments.

Marcus Yang, CEO of Amaryllo Camera Launcher, said he had a difficult time convincing customers to pay more for safeguards such as faster processors to enable end-to-end encryption when a set of options inexpensive but less secure are available.

Attendees “want to see technology and something fresh,” Yang said. “They’re only interested in looking at your cameras and what features they have.”

Yang said he is hopeful that “something is changing this year” after a series of privacy scandals and security breaches has brought attention to the dangers of uninterrupted surveillance technology. And eventually, he said, regulators are likely to violate safety requirements.

Amazon’s security camera sharing ring, which is creating a “Ring House” to show off its home devices, has recently had to protect its security practices following reports of hackers infiltrating camera systems. ring and tease children. It has also faced criticism from privacy advocates and US lawmakers for its growing partnerships with the police.

Ring competitor Wyze Labs, an honor at this year’s awards for innovation, announced a data breach shortly after Christmas affecting 2.4 million consumers. And the widely used voice assistants made by Google, Amazon and Apple all came under scrutiny in 2019 for data storage practices that allowed employees and contractors to listen to user audio recordings.

There has been some movement backwards, at least in face recognition and other surveillance technologies from China. Hikvision and iFlytek, two Chinese technology companies that demonstrated their artificial intelligence at CES 2019, now face export restrictions in the US because the Trump administration says technology has been used in oppressing China’s Muslims.

But China is not the only country where the lines are blurred between consumer technology and government surveillance operations. Observers of American neighborhoods are increasingly encouraged by Ring to share their video footage with police detectives. And hardware makers are relying on buyers who are buying ever more detailed forms of computer vision and other AI technology to give them peace of mind.

Camera maker Arlo this week unveiled the first light wave camera with night vision, a siren, two-way audio to talk to intruders, and an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust its brightness. Another company, Sunflower Labs, is using CES to showcase its “home drone insurance” system. If violators trample on your lawn, a camera-equipped drone flies from its resting place to take a look at them and relays the video live to your phone.

Sounds like something that can save the tomb of a James Bond villain? General Manager Alex Pachikov says it’s really less attractive to neighbors than your mill door camera because you’re just looking at your property.

READ MORE: Federal Overseer Examines Anti-Competition Practices In The Digital Economy

RELATED: B.C. the human camera captures the alleged capture of Tesla’s “keys”

Associated Press

