D’Angelo Russell recorded 31 points and six assists to help the Golden State Warriors pull off a 105-96 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in San Francisco.

Damion Lee added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Alec Burks scored 13 points off the bench as the Warriors picked their best winning player of the season in four games. Golden State trailed 12 after three quarters before defeating Phoenix 39-18 in the fourth quarter.

Glenn Robinson III recorded 12 points and Draymond Green had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Warriors, who won just five of their first 29 games before the winning streak.

Devin Booker scored 34 points but could not prevent the Suns from losing their eighth straight game. Dario Saric added 11 points and 10 rebounds, Ricky Rubio also scored 11 points and Frank Kaminsky added 10.

Booker made eight laps and Rubio had seven among the team’s 27. Golden State engaged 11.

Phoenix led by 10 points with under nine minutes remaining when the Warriors started their charge.

Russell dropped a 22-foot walker to start the contest, and Burks later converted a three-point play to move Golden State within 86-81 with 6:46 left.

Burks’ involvement added the score at 89 with 4:52 remaining, and Robinson blocked the home run on a reversible dunk to move the Warriors ahead 38 seconds later.

The Burks driver’s bank hit with 3:26 left gave Golden State a 95-89 lead.

Green drained a 3-pointer straight to make it 102-95 with 1:58 left. Russell added a plan to make it a nine-point margin with 1:15 remaining, and the Warriors closed it out.

Golden State shot 41.3 percent from the field, including 9 of 27 in the 3-point range.

Phoenix shot 46.7 percent and was 7 of 33 from behind the arc.

Booker scored 17 first half points while the Sun held a 51-43 lead at the break.

Booker scored five points in the first 48 seconds of the third quarter as the lead reached 11. He later made two free throws to extend the lead to 62-49 with 8:32 left in the quarter.

Russell made two 3-pointers in an 11-2 set that saw the Warriors move within 64-60 with 4:52 left. However, Phoenix scored seven of the eight turnovers on the track to take a 78-66 advantage in the final stanza.

